Who Is Chrissy Cunningham In ‘Stranger Things’? Meet Grace Van Dien

By Alex Zalben
 4 days ago
Poor Chrissy Cunningham. Played by Grace Van Dien in Stranger Things Season 4, the Hawkins High School cheerleader is a major character in the new set of episodes, even though in terms of screen time she’s got a relatively minor role. That’s because — and spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 past this point — like Barb (Shannon Purser) before her, Chrissy dies to reveal just how deadly the new villain, Vecna, really is.

But who is Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things Season 4? And what do we know about Grace Van Dien, the actress that plays her? Let’s find out together! Yeah!

Who is Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things Season 4?

The head cheerleader at Hawkins High School seems to have everything going for. She’s pretty, popular, and dating Jason Carver (Mason Dye), the school’s basketball star. But — and you should know this already from having watched three previous seasons of Stranger Things — there’s a lot more going on under the surface.

Chrissy is, in fact, being haunted by nightmares caused by the villainous Vecna that show her the dead bodies of her family. Though we don’t find out specifically in the episodes whether this is something she experienced, like other characters who are preyed on by Vecna, or just something she sees coming to pass, it doesn’t really matter. She dies while trying to buy drugs from Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in order to try and stave off the visions.

Despite her horrific death at the end of the season premiere, Chrissy’s ghost hangs heavy over the rest of the season. Eddie is soon accused of her murder, and hunted by both the cops and the basketball team (surprisingly, it’s the basketball team that seems way more dangerous). A bereft Jason pretty much goes nuts, and starts a variation on the Satanic Panic of the ’80s in her name. And worst of all, we get to see her mangled body several times in the Upside Down, embedded in a gross looking pillar in Vecna’s stronghold.

Oh, and the place she was murdered — Eddie’s trailer — serves as a portal to the Upside Down, and the setting of the climax of Volume 1’s final episode.

Whether we’ll get the #JusticeForChrissy that Season 1 never really gave to Barb is TBD; there are still two episodes left in Stranger Things Season 4, which will premiere on July 1. But it’s pretty clear that Chrissy may be gone, but not forgotten.

Who is Grace Van Dien, Who Plays Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things Season 4?

Grace Van Dien is a 24 year old Los Angeles based actress, born Caroline Dorothy Grace Van Dien. Though she started acting at 9 years old in her family’s videos, Stranger Things is easily her biggest role to date. In between, though, she appeared in Netflix’s Greenhouse Academy as Brooke Osmond, NBC’s short-lived The Village as Katie Campbell, and had a guest turn on The Rookie, among many other roles.

Though she’s got under 10,000 followers on Twitter (currently, expect that to grow as people catch her performance in Stranger Things), she’s a certified Instagram star with over 421k followers for only 68 posts. Go Grace!

Post-Stranger Things, Grace Van Dien is keeping busy, too. IMDb lists four projects for her: V for Vengeance, The Fix, Aaah! Roach!, and Julius Caesar Live Read! You can also, of course, catch her in the first volume of Stranger Things Season 4 right now. And there’s always the possibility that her reanimated corpse might do something weird in the two episodes premiering in July. Stay tuned!

Decider.com

Decider.com

Decider.com

OK! Magazine

