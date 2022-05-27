ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China developer Greenland seeks to extend $488 million bond payment

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cjAl_0fsCf1tV00

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - State-backed Chinese property developer Greenland Holdings (600606.SS) said on Friday it plans to extend the repayment of its $488 million offshore bond maturing in June by one year, according to a transcript seen by Reuters and confirmed by sources who attended an investor call.

Shanghai-based Greenland is the first state-backed developer to extend a dollar bond payment since the country's property sector plunged into a debt crisis last year.

Many private developers have already offered bond exchanges to ease their liquidity pressures while a few, including China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) and Sunac China (1918.HK), have defaulted on some payments.

Greenland issued a filing earlier on Friday that it would seek the approval from holders of the June notes to extend the repayment, citing the impact from the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. But the company did not provide extension details in the filing.

In the investor call, Greenland said it would pay 10% of the principal amount and all the interests on June 25, 2022, the maturity date, while the remaining amount would be paid one year later in 2023.

However, the developer said it was "fully capable" of repaying on time three other bond tranches due later this year, as the June payment was only affected by cashflow disruptions due to lockdowns since March.

Greenland could not be immediately reached for comment.

Its sales in April dropped 57% from a year earlier and sales this month would continue to see a big fall, Wu Zhengkui, general manager of Greenland's finance department told the call.

He added the firm plans to sell 50-70 billion yuan ($7.5-$10.4 billion) of assets including office towers and hotels in these three years to improve its liquidity.

($1 = 6.7061 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Steven Bian, Shuyan Wang and Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Department#Debt Crisis#Chinese#Ss#China Evergrande Group
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy