Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening Near Downtown LA

Raising Cane’s is entering the Gateway to the San Gabriel Valley and introducing its ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals – to the Alhambra Community on Wednesday, June 1!

Alhambra’s new 3,788-square-foot Raising Cane’s Restaurant is located in a former Wells Fargo Bank at 1300 E. Valley Blvd. Join the celebration early because Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The Restaurant will accept entries between 7-8 a.m. and will announce the winners at 8 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win. The first 100 dine-in Customers to order a Combo Meal will also receive a commemorative Cane’s t-shirt. To add to the excitement, guests will also get to enjoy their favorite tunes played by a local DJ throughout the day.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Raising Cane’s to Alhambra,” said Area Leader of Restaurants James Kook in a statement. “We’re thrilled to start sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone. We’ve already started creating relationships with local organizations like La Casa Community Center, Boys and Girls Club and Asian Youth Center, and we can’t wait to partner with more as we work to become an integral part of the Community. Our Crew is super excited to celebrate our grand opening with everyone next week!”

Alhambra’s new Raising Cane’s will serve Customers through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, and double drive-thru. Open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., Raising Cane’s will be the perfect destination for lunch, dinner and late-night meals. Alhambra’s first Raising Cane’s will mark the 67th in California.

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.