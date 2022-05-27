ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, CA

Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening Near Downtown LA

By Lisa Hay
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Raising Cane’s is entering the Gateway to the San Gabriel Valley and introducing its ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals – to the Alhambra Community on Wednesday, June 1!

Alhambra’s new 3,788-square-foot Raising Cane’s Restaurant is located in a former Wells Fargo Bank at 1300 E. Valley Blvd. Join the celebration early because Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The Restaurant will accept entries between 7-8 a.m. and will announce the winners at 8 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win. The first 100 dine-in Customers to order a Combo Meal will also receive a commemorative Cane’s t-shirt. To add to the excitement, guests will also get to enjoy their favorite tunes played by a local DJ throughout the day.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Raising Cane’s to Alhambra,” said Area Leader of Restaurants James Kook in a statement. “We’re thrilled to start sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone. We’ve already started creating relationships with local organizations like La Casa Community Center, Boys and Girls Club and Asian Youth Center, and we can’t wait to partner with more as we work to become an integral part of the Community. Our Crew is super excited to celebrate our grand opening with everyone next week!”

Alhambra’s new Raising Cane’s will serve Customers through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, and double drive-thru. Open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., Raising Cane’s will be the perfect destination for lunch, dinner and late-night meals. Alhambra’s first Raising Cane’s will mark the 67th in California.

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

BEST EATS: Soup dumplings at Tasty Noodle House in LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those hankering for soup dumplings know the best are found in the San Gabriel Valley, where dozens of restaurants representing many Chinese cuisines line block after block. Hunanese establishments adjoin Sichuan restaurants. Noodle specialists occupy the same strip mall as Hainan chicken rice masters. Dim sum halls draw weekend crowds so […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Restaurants
City
Alhambra, CA
CBS LA

Suspects clear the shelves at a Cerritos Sephora for third time

Three suspects in Cerritos robbed a Sephora makeup store three times before the business decided to file a report with police."That's really disappointing that things like that keep happening in our area," said Cerritos resident Jill Katsuda. The most recent robbery was caught on camera and showed the suspects brazenly filling up their bags with makeup and skincare items straight from the shelves seemingly undeterred and unbothered by the workers and customers watching them.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the robbery happened on Saturday night at the Cerritos Mall but the store filed a police report on Monday after...
CERRITOS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Let them eat strawberry cake!

Two years is a long time to wait for your favorite things, and that feeling seemed to be evident when the 62nd Garden Grove Strawberry Festival opened for business on Friday afternoon at the Village Green park. The coronavirus pandemic interrupted a tradition that goes to 1958, but the demand...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Cherng Family Donates $25M to Huntington Hospital

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Huntington Hospital recently hosted a reception in honor of the longtime support and generosity of Panda Charitable Family Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cherng family, the founding family of the largest Asian dining concept in the United States, Panda Express.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Cane#Downtown La#Dj#Food Drink#The Alhambra Community#Wells Fargo Bank#La Casa Community Center#Girls Club#Asian Youth Center
citywatchla.com

While LA's Affordable Housing Disappears, A Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
InsideHook

A Night at This Luxury Ranch Comes With a Cookout by One of LA’s Top Chefs

We’re not trying to stress you out, but this summer is predicted to be more chaotic. expensive than ever before. There is good news, though: You live in Southern California. This means whether the monotony of your routine has left you in need of an adventure, stress at work has got you craving spa time or the humdrum of the same boring meals has you in need of a culinary sojourn, you’ll be able to find your fix this summer within a few hours of Los Angeles by car. No sky-high prices for airplane tickets and anxiety-inducing security lines required.
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

The City of Long Beach Celebrates Memorial Day with Local Concerts and Events

Some city services and operations in Long Beach will be closed on Memorial Day this Monday, May 30, as various businesses and events prepare to celebrate the national holiday. All city-operated COVID-19 vaccine sites and mobile clinics will be closed for Memorial Day, as well as the Billie Jean King Main library and all branch libraries and library offices. All City Hall offices and public services, including utility departments, will be closed on Monday, but residents are encouraged to access the City of Long Beach website for questions/concerns and bill payments.
KTLA.com

Reinventing concession stands in Huntington Beach

Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend. The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Culver City explosion shuts down section of Sepulveda Boulevard

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Motorists were advised to avoid the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, as Southern California Edison investigates an explosion in the area. The Culver City Police Department said it was an underground electrical vault explosion, but no injuries were reported. The explosion caused damage...
CULVER CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video Captures Fireworks, Man on Top of Street Sign at Street Takeover

A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.
COMPTON, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
156
Followers
54
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy