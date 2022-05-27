Time Out Market Miami Welcomes New Vendors

Time Out Market Miami introduces crew-do, a raw seafood concept by Chef Jeremy Ford who returns to the Market, The Rogue Panda, serving plant-based Chinese cuisine and PizzElla, cooking up Neapolitan-style pizza pies. Each kitchen will be a welcome addition to Time Out Market Miami.

crew-do by Jeremy Ford – a local culinary legend and winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Season 13 -serves up a selection of Crudos, the Italian and Spanish word for “raw,” referring to a dish of uncooked fish, shellfish, or meat that’s been dressed with a seasoning, such as olive oil, citrus juice, and/or a vinaigrette. Menu highlights include Florida Flounder with spring pea emulsion, burnt onion yuzu purée, and wasabi cracker; Raw Maine Scallop with aguachile, shaved red onion, and white balsamic compressed cucumber; Panama City Tuna with spicy mayo, shaved fennel, and crispy nori; and Red Snapper with pineapple sweet plantain purée and escabeche.

The Rogue Panda marrying regional Chinese favorites with plant-based ingredients and an adventurous approach, The Rogue Panda is redefining the culinary landscape. The Rogue Panda serves delicious, indulgent Chinese food that happens to be made 100% from plants–showing that eating plants can be even more delicious than eating animals. Menu highlights include Slippery Dumplings, with Napa cabbage, Impossible Pork, pickled daikon and topped with spicy Sichuan sauce; Dan Dan Noodles, a Sichuan street noodle, with Impossible Pork ragu, bok choy and onion crisps; Mapo Tofu, with Silky tofu, Impossible Pork, scallions and topped with Hunan chili bean sauce; Kung Pao Brussels, with crispy brussels sprouts, peanuts, scallions and Kung Pao sauce; Rogue “Egg” Roll, with Shiitake mushrooms, pickled veg and served with sweet chili sauce; and Sesame Cucumbers dressed in Black vinegar, and sesame seeds.

PizzElla debuting this summer, PizzElla by local chef Larry Galper will come to Time Out Market where pizza lovers can enjoy a unique take on the beloved classic. The “elevated street food” will showcase 10- inch pizzas (4 or 6 slices upon request) made Neapolitan-style, and cooked in 900-degree ovens to ensure a bubbly, crisp outside, while still being soft on the inside. Packed with locally sourced, high- quality ingredients, highlights include Cacio E Pepe Pizza, a white pie with Parm & Pecorino, Mozzarella, Peppery Ricotta Parm Crema, Garlic Oil and Black Pepper; Margherita Pizza, an original take on a traditional pizza with Red Sauce, Parm & Pecorino, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil; and Pepperoni & Hot Honey Pizza, with Red Sauce, Parm & Pecorino, Garlic Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, House-made Sweet and Spicy Honey; Plant Lovers Pizza with Red Sauce, Parm & Pecorino, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushrooms (sauteed in garlic, rosemary and thyme), pickled Shishito Peppers and fresh Basil; Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza, with Red Sauce, Parm & Pecorino, Fresh Mozzarella, thinly-sliced Prosciutto, Arugula dressed with garlic oil and topped with shaved parmesan Guests also have the option to “Modify Yo Pie” by adding extra cheese(vegan or regular), pickled shishito peppers, mushrooms, bacon, meatball, prosciutto and pepperoni.

Time Out Market Miami’s Hours of Operation: Sunday-Thursday, 11 am* – 10 pm, Friday-Saturday, 11 am* – 11 pm. *All Market concessions open at Noon, except for Necessary Purveyor, Bebito’s Cafecito, LUR, Plants & Bowls, and Baklava Bakery which open at 11 am.