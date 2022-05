TAMPA — The Lightning are the defending champion that refuses to go away, and they can see a lot of similarities in the resolve of their Eastern Conference final opponent. The Rangers have been resilient, winning two Game 7s after coming back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Penguins in the first round, then rallying from down 2-0 and 3-2 to beat the Hurricanes in the second round.

TAMPA, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO