A Warren County resident has died after an accident at Eagle Lake late Sunday night. Just after 10:40 p.m. Sunday night, 911 received a call that CPR was being performed on a person at Messina Landing, the public boat launch at Eagle Lake. The person had been pulled out of the water after being seen floating near the dock. The individual had earlier been on a pontoon with a group of people. The group stopped at the LoSto to get something to eat and after eating, the victim offered to assist the captain and ride back to Messina Landing to load the pontoon onto the trailer.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO