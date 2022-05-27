ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Storms persist Friday morning before ‘pockets of sunshine’ appear and temps reach the low 80s

By Ted Phaeton
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We have a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day to finish the work week with early morning storms packing a punch!

Storms from overnight persist Friday morning with temperatures locked into the low 70s and mid to upper 60s. Abundant moisture ahead of an approaching cold front will continue to bring heavy downpours and isolated storms for your morning commute.

We can expect storms to pack a punch as a Marginal Risk for severe weather sits just east of the Queen City and a Slight Risk for severe weather stretching from Raleigh through eastern North Carolina and north through Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

If you’re traveling to the northeast for the Memorial Day Weekend, be sure to take I-81 instead of I-95 due to the severe weather chances.

Storms will taper off throughout the morning, pushing east as we get into the later morning and early afternoon hours. This will provide an opportunity to start cleanup efforts for areas that saw damage from Thursday night’s storms.

Powerful storms pushed through the Carolinas Thursday, multiple tornado warnings issued

High pressure will build beyond Friday’s cold front which will provide some clearing before the end of the day. Look to see some pockets of sunshine this afternoon as highs peak in the low 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy as well between 10 and 15 miles per hour out of the Southwest.

Wind gusts can be as fast as 22 miles per hour at times.

Friday night will be mostly clear and mild as isolated showers taper off. Lows will dip in the low 60s before rebounding into the mid-80s for Saturday.

We’ll be dry and sunny for much of the holiday weekend with temperatures reaching 90 by Memorial Day.

Today : Morning Showers & Storms but Warm & Sunny this Afternoon. High: 83.

Tonight : Lingering Showers & Mild. Low: 60.

