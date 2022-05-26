ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Raise Your Glass! Cheyenne’s Open Container Law Is Back in Effect

By Joy Greenwald
Wake Up Wyoming
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose wanting to walk around downtown Cheyenne with a cold one in hand can now do so, as the city's open container law is back in effect. The ordinance, which was amended by the city council on April 12, 2021, permits the possession of open malt beverage and wine containers within...

The Cheyenne Post

Construction to Begin May 31st Along Pershing Boulevard

Beginning Tuesday, May 31st, Pershing Blvd. will be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction from Warren Ave. to Evans Ave. for work associated with drainage improvements to the Storey Gym parking area. This is a school district project and is expected to take one to two weeks,...
News Channel Nebraska

Power outage effects large portion of Sidney

SIDNEY - A large area of the Sidney was without power late Sunday night, according to the Cheyenne County Communications Center. The communications center notified city officials about the power outage and crews investigated the outage and worked to get it fix. The power outage ranged from the area around...
SIDNEY, NE
Rob Roy Reservoir expected to fill to capacity

People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek located in the Medicine Bow Range should expect higher than normal flows in the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways. Rob Roy Reservoir, which is one of six reservoirs for the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is expected to fill on or around Friday, May 27, 2022. Based on the predicated forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into the Rob Roy Reservoir which will cause the reservoir to fill. Once the reservoir fills, a spillway will safely and naturally drain additional water back into Douglas Creek, resulting in the flow increase. People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways should exercise caution and be aware that flows may rapidly change depending on weather conditions.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Two File To Run For Laramie County District Attorney

A pair of candidates filed to run for Laramie County District Attorney on the last day to file for the August 16th Wyoming primary election. The office is currently held by Leigh Anne Manlove, who is potentially facing disbarment by the Wyoming Supreme Court. Manlove did not file to run for another term ahead of the Friday evening deadline.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Sheriff Candidate On Posses In Laramie County Schools For Safety

Laramie County Sheriff candidate Brian Kozak says that while the idea is just in the discussion stage, the idea of putting voluntary posse members in local schools as a security measure might be worth considering. Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak recently mentioned the idea on his campaign Facebook page.
Cheyenne Gas Station Suing Fed Ex For Driver Damaging Car Wash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The owners of a Cheyenne gas station are suing Federal Express, alleging a delivery truck’s backup camera got caught in the brushes of a car wash, causing more than $170,000 in damages and forcing the car wash’s closure for more than one month.
CHEYENNE, WY
Plane Crash in Cheyenne; Fire At Storage Facility

1:35pm. This story has been updated. The pilot of the aircraft was killed in the accident. The Cheyenne Police Department on Monday reported a downed airplane at a storage unit facility in the city. Shortly after 9 a.m., the department said the plane, which was believed to be an experimental...
CHEYENNE, WY
Morning Show Interview: Burns Day

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Kayla Madler, President of the Burns Lions Club, spoke with Wyoming News Now on May 30, 2022, about the return of Burns Day and the community’s wide variety of activities can enjoy during the all-day event. The second annual Burns Day will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 with a pancake breakfast, and last until 11 p.m.
BURNS, WY
Wyoming Highway Patrol Welcomes New Troopers

The Wyoming Highway Patrol welcomed new troopers last week. The Highway Patrol Academy graduated five troopers, who are assigned to various locations around the state. The Patrol issued the following statement:. "Congratulations to WHP Academy Class 102 who recently commissioned and took their oaths of office to officially become Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
Plane crash in Cheyenne leaves 1 dead

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the scene of a plane crash that killed one person this morning, officials said. The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded at around 8 a.m. today to 616 Crook Ave., where an...
CHEYENNE, WY
Security Cameras Capture Fatal Plane Crash In Cheyenne On Monday Morning

One person was killed Monday morning when an airplane crashed into a storage unit in Cheyenne, igniting a fire, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. The department said an investigation involving multiple agencies revealed the airplane’s lone occupant, its pilot, suffered fatal injuries in the accident. A video from...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming State Museum to host second annual Dino Day

The second annual Dino Day is back at the Wyoming State Museum on June 4. Part of the museum’s monthly Family Day program, Dino Day will be a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity for local families to satisfy their child’s obsession with dinosaurs. From 10 a.m. until 2...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie County Recent Arrests (5/26/22–5/27/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Busted in Cripple Creek

Cripple Creek Arrest Reports for 05/15/2022 to 05/21/2022. 05-19-2022 Samuel Eduardo Samora, 75 years old of Trinidad, was summonsed and released for10-6-40 Urination/Defecation in Public. 05-21-2022 Rio Damian Grainick, 47 years old of Boulder, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for 18-6-803.5: Violation of a Protection Order...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
Wyoming Gun Owners: Texas Shooting Shows Why Teachers Need To Be Armed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers and officials in Wyoming are eyeing different approaches to stopping mass shootings such as the one seen in Texas earlier this week. While the group Wyoming Gun Owners issued a statement saying the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19...
WYOMING STATE

