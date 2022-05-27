3M fine $2.8 million for hazardous waste violations

3M headquarters in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Thursday slammed 3M for years of hazardous waste violations at the company’s facility in Cottage Grove. Photo: Marlin Levison | Star Tribune via AP File. From Minnesota Public Radio News • May 27, 2022. The Minnesota...
Feral hogs damaged a spring on private land in Ozark County, Missouri. Credit: Courtesy of Missouri Department of Conservation. In early March of 2016, amid the mature aspen forest, grasslands, and wetlands of West Valley Wildlife Management Area in far northwestern Minnesota, piglets were born. Their mother had wandered off a nearby farm with other pigs and gone feral—begun living in the wild—when she gave birth in the WMA. Though the births were at first undetected by humans, they soon came to light and achieved dubious distinction as an extremely rare instance of feral pig reproduction in the state—and on designated wildlife lands, no less.
A compromise mental health financing plan passed in the last minutes of the legislative session would allow for the construction of a new mental health facility in St. Paul, as well as $93 million to address an existing crisis. Fairview Health Services seeks legislators’ approval to build a new 144-bed...
(FOX 9) - The storm system sweeping through Minnesota Monday has led to delays in sandbagging operations in parts of northern Minnesota, where floodwaters are expected to rise for the next several days. Koochiching County halted its sandbagging effort due to lightning. "While it is frustrating to have to cease...
Lee Zion is heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. But before he goes, he's got one task to complete: giving away the weekly newspaper he owns in Lafayette, Minn., a town of about 500 residents in Nicollet County near New Ulm. That's right. Zion is offering to make...
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County.
The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage.
The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms.
“It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.”
They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal and local officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries sold at grocers such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi.
In a statement, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that consumers in Minnesota, California and Canada reported getting sick after eating fresh organic strawberries sold under the FreshKampo brand.
While the potentially contaminated berries are currently past self life, consumers who froze the berries between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw the fruit away.
The FreshKampo strawberries were sold at retailers such as Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart.
Those who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and might have eaten the FreshKampo strawberries in the last two weeks are advised to consult their doctor immediately. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever.
Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food or water, or contact with an infected person.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across much of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
The unemployment rate ticked down three-tenths of a point to 2.2% in April from 2.5% in March, its lowest level ever recorded since such information started being reported back in 1976, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The decline in the unemployment rate over-the-month was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment. The labor force participation rate rose from 68.1% to 68.3%. Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6% and the labor force participation rate ticked down 0.2% to 62.2%.
(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are giving a warning Sunday about a stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis.
Officers have responded to several incidents in just a little more than a week on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast, on the university’s East Bank campus.
According to the university’s “SAFE U” emergency alert system, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties, to gunfire, to assaults.
Police are asking people to be careful in that area.
Sometimes you come across a law that sounds so bizarre you wonder why it was enacted in the first place. That's certainly the case with one law, in particular, that was passed in 1971. Not only does Minnesota have an abundance of lakes, but it also has an abundance of...
In December, Eden Prairie-based Itiliti Health announced a $2 million round of seed funding. It was one of 175 venture capital deals in Minnesota in 2021, and certainly not one of the biggest. But in a sense, the Itiliti round may represent the future of startup funding in the state.
Yesterday, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted to approve and adopt the final round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the City of Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposal for the remaining $43 million investment stayed 97% intact, with the City Council shifting allocations for only $1.3 million of the originally proposed investments. Today’s budget approval rounds out the total $271 million amount in federal funding awarded to the City of Minneapolis.
Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
LYND, Minn. (KFGO/KELO) – Off-road wheelchairs are coming soon to five state parks throughout Minnesota. These “Track Chairs” are electric powered chairs that can help disabled visitors explore areas of the state parks in new ways, often on trails that are not suitable for regular wheelchairs. Camden...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A prominent Black organization is responding to a report that Minneapolis police spied on them with secret social media accounts.
The accusations were part of a scathing 72-page report that Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights released last month.
The report concluded the Minneapolis Police Department displayed a pattern of racial discrimination over a 10-year period.
One section is about how officers allegedly used covert social media accounts to target and surveil Black organizations, for no reasons of public safety or suspected criminal activity.
The Urban League, which advocates for the Black community, is named as one of those organizations. No further...
