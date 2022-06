ComEd filed on Wednesday a request with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), which regulates the state’s public utilities, seeking cost recovery of $50 million that would support expanded programs to help customers reduce their energy usage and bills and contribute to a cleaner environment. The cost increase would support the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), the state’s new energy law, and ComEd’s ICC-approved four-year energy efficiency plan, which significantly increases funding for programs benefitting low-income customers.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO