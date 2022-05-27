ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Report: Friday, May 27, 2022

Cover picture for the articleIn our latest Shenandoah River Report, Mark Frondorf reviews some safety...

WHSV

Lawn parties happening this summer in the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Lawn parties are making a big return this summer in the Valley. Timberville Volunteer Fire Department Lawn Party: Friday, June 3 & Saturday, June 4. There will be a parade, the “old-fashioned” kind that will come down Main Street on Friday evening. There will be...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WSLS

A deeper dive into the recent EF-2 tornado in Bedford County

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Some Bedford County residents were picking up the pieces this weekend after an EF-2 tornado ran rampant through the region. The images of the damage sustained to homes and trees in the area are truly heartbreaking. I want to...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Help name the Dulles Greenway eaglet

LEESBURG, Va. — The Dulles Greenway bald eagles need your help once again. The adult bald eagles, recently named Rosa and Martin, laid two eggs in February. The first eaglet hatched Sunday, March 13. Since then, the eaglet has been known as "D.G.-1." The D.G. stands for Dulles Greenway, and the number 1 meaning it was the first eaglet.
DULLES, VA
abc11.com

2 females missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam

Two females are missing after a group of 12 kayakers became stranded and then went over Bosher's Dam in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday afternoon. Ten victims were rescued, including nine rescued by authorities and one self-rescue, after the incident on the James River, according to Richmond Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeffrey Segal.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a stormy Friday evening across central Virginia, and at least one tornado was confirmed after a storm damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service on Saturday. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have traveled from eastern Louisa county to western Hanover county south...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Interstate crash in Shenandoah County cleared

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As of 5:38 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 268 in Shenandoah County, motorists heading northbound can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. No lanes are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 1.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs17

Missing women identified in James River dam incident in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have identified the two women that have been missing since a group of 12 people went over Bosher’s Dam on James River in Richmond. According to police, the missing females are 23-year-old Lauren E. Winstead of Henrico County and 28-year-old Sarah E. Erway of Chesterfield County.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Interstate crash in Augusta County cleared

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 12:34 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 212.7 in Augusta County, motorists can expect northbound delays due to a vehicle crash. No lanes are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 6 miles. This is a developing story. Stay...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Boater Dies in Water at Sandy Point State Park

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) have released more information about how a 43-year-old man died in the water near Sandy Point State Park on Sunday. NRP responded to the beach around 12:30 p.m. after getting reports of an unresponsive man being pulled from the water. Officers say a good Samaritan saw the man floating and was able to bring him back to the marina.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Virginia Grown gets new look; upgrades to program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re a lover of all things Virginia Grown, you might have noticed some changes recently, a new website and a fresh logo. “The Virginia Grown program was established in 1995. It helps support farmers, producers, and growers, along with farmers’ markets through our website where they can search our database to find out where to buy fresh produce throughout the Commonwealth,” explained Rob Davenport, director of marketing and development for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Sinkhole in Shenandoah County

A sinkhole caused a nearly 4 mile long back up in Shenandoah County yesterday for motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 81. The sinkhole appeared at mile marker 268 and shut down the left lane. VDOT applied a temporary patch so be on the lookout for further repairs in the future.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

May 31, 2022

Virginia became the first state to conduct an interment for a former Guardsmen, Reservist, or family member after the burial of David A. Corona who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve after 8 years of service. This interment was made possible following the passage of the Burial Equity...
VIRGINIA STATE
themunchonline.com

2500 N Van Dorn St #214

PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM - PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM IS A HI RISE CONDOMINIUM LOCATED ON VAN DORN STREET JUST A MINUTE AWAY FROM KING STREET, 395, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND ABOUT 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM DC AND SHIRLINGTON!!!. BEST PRICE FOR AN EFFICIENCY NOW OFFERED AT $1325!!!. THIS IS A RARE FIND...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Bottom Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (May 27, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Bottom Road from Route 68 at the tannery to the railroad tracks at the quarry. The road will be closed from Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to Thursday, June 2, 2022. The road will be closed daily from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

Nohe: We are NOT ready for some football

Prince William County, are you ready for some football?. The Washington Football Team, under its various names, has been trying to bounce among the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia for decades, and now it appears that it is Prince William’s turn to be the belle of the (foot)ball.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

