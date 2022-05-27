The Morning News: Murder Arrest, Student Walkout, UNC Lacrosse

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An arrest has been made after a woman was shot early Monday at an apartment complex near Interstate-40 in Durham, police said. Around 7:45 a.m., Durham police responded to a shooting call from an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Old Chapel Hill Road, which is near the I-40, 15-501 interchange.
With the help of advanced DNA testing, officials in Chatham County have finally identified a murder victim – who was killed 46 years ago. Jimmy Mack Brooks was a 26-year-old Army veteran when he was killed in 1976. His body was discovered in Moncure, but officers at the time had no clues to his identity.
Morrisville, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Morrisville overnight. The crash occurred on Chapel Hill Road between Airport Boulevard and Southport Drive around 3 a.m. Police tell us one vehicle was involved and the driver crashed into the woods off the side of the road. Police...
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A King police officer is shot and a suspect is dead in a confrontation on Sunday morning, according to King Chief of Police J.J. Boyette. Around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, two King police officers pulled over a car for a routine traffic violation on Newsome Road. Once the car pulled […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they are investigating a reported shooting at a transit facility on East Washington Street. According to a news release shared by the Greensboro Police Department, officers responded to J. Douglas Galyon Depot Friday at 5:5o p.m. It's located near South Elm Street. Police...
As students at the school were loading the bus to leave school for the summer, a 15-year-old boy retrieved an airsoft-style toy gun from his backpack and began shooting it at other students, officials said.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has shut down an area of a busy highway Monday morning. All lanes of US 29 northbound are closed at Gate City Boulevard. The crash happened before 7 a.m. Monday. At least one car flipped upside down in the crash, video shows. Officers are investigating the cause and have […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been shot at J. Douglas Gaylon Depot, according to the Greensboro Police Department. J. Douglas Gaylon Depot is both a bus and train station on 234 East Washington Street in Downtown Greensboro. Officers came to the depot in response to the shooting at 5:50 p.m. and police are […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second of two drivers who exchanged gunfire in a May 11 road rage incident on Duraleigh Rd. has been arrested, Raleigh police said on Friday. The altercation took place between a dump truck driver, identified as 52-year-old Sylvester Stokes, and the driver of a VW Passat that was identified by police on Friday to be Peter Bruce Domini Ross, 49.
KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department responded to an altercation that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 4194 W. Vernon Ave. in reference to a large fight Thursday night. Police said that several firearms were drawn but no shots were fired. Officers arrested three suspects involved in the fight as well as a […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating two separate assaults in Greensboro. The first happened on South Elm Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers received a call about an assault and found a person who had been hit with an “unknown blunt object.” He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening. […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in High Point, according to police reports. High Point police said they got a call to Pendleton Court about a shooting. Officers found 49-year-old Cornelius R. Woods suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. EMS...
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died in a crash near Siler City in Chatham County late Saturday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash involved two cars and happened around 11:50 p.m., the highway patrol said. The incident took place along U.S. 421...
Comments / 0