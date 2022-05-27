ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

The Morning News: Murder Arrest, Student Walkout, UNC Lacrosse

By Aaron Keck
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s news: Chapel Hill Police make an arrest...

cbs17

Arrest made after woman shot in Durham: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An arrest has been made after a woman was shot early Monday at an apartment complex near Interstate-40 in Durham, police said. Around 7:45 a.m., Durham police responded to a shooting call from an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Old Chapel Hill Road, which is near the I-40, 15-501 interchange.
Crime & Safety
After 46 Years, Chatham County Murder Victim Identified

With the help of advanced DNA testing, officials in Chatham County have finally identified a murder victim – who was killed 46 years ago. Jimmy Mack Brooks was a 26-year-old Army veteran when he was killed in 1976. His body was discovered in Moncure, but officers at the time had no clues to his identity.
The Morning News: #GDTBATH

In today’s news: car break-ins in Chapel Hill, a cigarette thief nabbed in Orange County, and a national title for UNC women’s lacrosse.
WRAL News

Police investigating deadly crash in Morrisville

Morrisville, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Morrisville overnight. The crash occurred on Chapel Hill Road between Airport Boulevard and Southport Drive around 3 a.m. Police tell us one vehicle was involved and the driver crashed into the woods off the side of the road. Police...
University of North Carolina
Public Safety
Podcast
Lacrosse
FOX8 News

US 29 closed at Gate City Boulevard due to crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has shut down an area of a busy highway Monday morning. All lanes of US 29 northbound are closed at Gate City Boulevard. The crash happened before 7 a.m. Monday. At least one car flipped upside down in the crash, video shows. Officers are investigating the cause and have […]
FOX8 News

Person shot at train station in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been shot at J. Douglas Gaylon Depot, according to the Greensboro Police Department. J. Douglas Gaylon Depot is both a bus and train station on 234 East Washington Street in Downtown Greensboro. Officers came to the depot in response to the shooting at 5:50 p.m. and police are […]
cbs17

2nd arrest made in road rage shootout that injured dump truck driver in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second of two drivers who exchanged gunfire in a May 11 road rage incident on Duraleigh Rd. has been arrested, Raleigh police said on Friday. The altercation took place between a dump truck driver, identified as 52-year-old Sylvester Stokes, and the driver of a VW Passat that was identified by police on Friday to be Peter Bruce Domini Ross, 49.
WNCT

Kinston PD arrest several people after altercation

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department responded to an altercation that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 4194 W. Vernon Ave. in reference to a large fight Thursday night. Police said that several firearms were drawn but no shots were fired. Officers arrested three suspects involved in the fight as well as a […]
FOX8 News

Police investigating 2 overnight aggravated assaults in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating two separate assaults in Greensboro. The first happened on South Elm Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers received a call about an assault and found a person who had been hit with an “unknown blunt object.” He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening. […]
