Passengers onboard a Carnival Cruise ship complained that foul smells from a paint project made them sick, US Coast Guard says

Carnival Cruise passengers reported to the Coast Guard they were sick due to bad smells and fumes onboard.

Carnival told Insider that a painting project onboard the ship had impacted some guests.

The ship returned on Thursday to Norfolk, where guests disembarked, Carnival said.

Passengers traveling on a Carnival Cruise ship reported bad smells coming from the vessel, which they said made them ill, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.

Some guests onboard the cruise liner, called Carnival Magic, were "impacted by an odor from an exterior painting project yesterday," Carnival Cruise Liner said in a statement to Insider.

The Coast Guard told Insider on Thursday that it was investigating the incident involving reports of "foul odor and fumes, as well as passengers reporting sickness."

There were no reports of immediate distress, the Coast Guard said, adding that it didn't have any further information at the time.

The Carnival Magic, which can accommodate more than 3,600 guests , returned on Thursday to the city of Norfolk in Virginia, where all of the passengers disembarked, Carnival Cruise said. Investigators from the Coast Guard boarded the cruise liner after its arrival in Norfolk, the authorities tweeted .

Carnival said the crew members reacted quickly to the incident and helped the passengers. The company didn't disclose the details of the trip to Insider but told the magazine People that it returned to Norfolk from the Bahamas as scheduled.

Vanessa Burgard, a guest onboard the ship, told 13News Now that there was a strong chemical smell on the second floor where she was based. The crew asked some passengers to sign non-disclosure agreements, Burgard told 13News Now.

Carnival says on its website there are three cruises with the 1,004-feet long Carnival Magic that depart from Norfolk which sail to the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Canada and New England and last for up to eight days.

The company had two incidents this year when two passengers on separate cruises jumped from the ships. The search for a woman who jumped from the 10th floor of Carnival's Valor ship during a trip to Mexico was called off after 14 hours, Insider previously reported.