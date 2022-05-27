Prosecutor's office: 15-year-old shot, killed Thursday; police believe victim knew those involved

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office has announced a 15-year-old male was fatally shot Thursday in Vineland.

Police responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive around 11:45 a.m. for a gunshot victim.

According to police, the male was transported to Inspira Medical Center – Vineland, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act and believe the victim knew the suspect or suspects involved.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Dave Cavagnaro of the Vineland Police Department at 856-460-0805 or Detective Chris Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office – Major Crimes Unit at 609-579-1431.