ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Prosecutor's office: 15-year-old shot, killed Thursday; police believe victim knew those involved

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6FDN_0fsCbXx600

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office has announced a 15-year-old male was fatally shot Thursday in Vineland.

Police responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive around 11:45 a.m. for a gunshot victim.

According to police, the male was transported to Inspira Medical Center – Vineland, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act and believe the victim knew the suspect or suspects involved.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Dave Cavagnaro of the Vineland Police Department at 856-460-0805 or Detective Chris Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office – Major Crimes Unit at 609-579-1431.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

16-Year-Old, 21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hospitalized After Shooting At Party In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman opens fire into a party of more than 100 people leaving two people dead and two others hospitalized. Police say a 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman were shot and killed at Delaware Avenue and Tioga Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. A 14-year-old girl and another 21-year-old man are recovering in the hospital. “A 16-year-old female and a 21-year-old female, both sustained fatal injuries. They were both deceased at the hospital. A 14-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, shot in the shoulder, and a 21-year-old male was found a block away, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his leg,” Philadelphia Police Department Lt. Anthony Ginaldi said. Police say they’re looking for two people in connection to this shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

7-Year-Old Missing Boy in North Philadelphia Found Safe

A 7-year-old boy missing since Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia has been found, police said. PPD's East Detective division said the boy was located and safe Monday morning. The boy had been last seen by his grandfather Sunday at about 3:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4-Year-Old Boy Shot Himself After Father Allegedly Left Loaded Gun Inside Car While Getting Haircut: Philly Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 4-year-old boy shot himself in the hand after his father allegedly left him in the car with a loaded gun while he got a haircut. It happened on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Powelton around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the child was inside a car when he shot himself in the left hand. The child’s grandmother rushed him to Children’s Hospital, according to police. Police say they recovered the gun and a spent shell casing. The father of the child will face gun and child endangerment charges. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Killed, Another Injured In ‘Massive Shootout’ In North Philadelphia: Police Sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and another was injured in a “massive shootout” on Memorial Day, Philadelphia police say. The shooting took place after 6:30 p.m. at 178h and Oxford Streets, near Temple University, in North Philadelphia. DEVELOPING: Police sources say at least one man is dead, another wounded after a “massive shootout” at 17th and Oxford in North Philadelphia. At least 62 casings found at the scene, 3 guns recovered. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 30, 2022 A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Inspira Medical Center#Major Crimes Unit
CBS Philly

Road Rage Shooting Leaves 2 Women, Unborn Child Dead In Chester County

THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women and an unborn child dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women, one of whom was five months pregnant, outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter then led officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale. CBS3 received cellphone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police: Father Charged After 4-Year-Old Shoots Self Inside Car

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself inside a car in Haverford North section Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father went into a barbershop to get a haircut and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Kensington Double Shooting That Killed Man, Injured Woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot twice in the chest and killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Saturday, police say. A 25-year-old woman was shot once in her left leg. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the man was transported to Temple Hospital by officers and pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m. The woman was placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Woman assaulted in Galloway Township

Detectives are investigating an assault on a woman in Galloway Township on Sunday night. No details were available, after residents reported a heavy police presence on Fourth Avenue. But an official confirmed to BreakingAC that a woman was badly assaulted. She was hospitalized. Her condition was not available. This story...
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed, two injured in crash

A Burlington County man was killed and two others injured in a crash on Hopewell Road in Evesham Sunday morning, police said. Authorities said the two cars collided near the intersection of Hopewell Road and Deerfield Avenue around 10:44 a.m. Edward Hensley, 71, of Marlton, was driving south on Hopewell...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Police in South Jersey are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, authorities said. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said that on Thursday, May 26, at 11:45 a.m., Vineland police responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive for a gunshot victim. The victim, a 15-year-old juvenile from Vineland, was transported...
VINELAND, NJ
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy