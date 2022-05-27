Florida’s hurricane tax free holiday starts Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s disaster-preparedness tax holiday will begin May 28 and last through June 10.

Floridians will have more time to purchase items they should have in their hurricane kits this season.

Hurricane season starts June 1.

This year’s tax holiday is part of a broad tax package lawmakers approved in March and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law.

The tax holiday has become a regular tax break for Floridians; similar to a back-to-school tax holiday held around the start of the school year.

Larry Defilippo, Toole’s Ace Hardware manager in Groveland, says “it is also a good idea to get these items ahead of time. That’s the best tip: get these items ahead of time. Don’t wait to the last minute.” And he suggests you should take advantage and grab batteries, flashlights, and water now.

“We stocked up on supplies. We get multiple trucks in. Trying to stay ahead of the curve and sales ahead of any storm,” said Ryan Budenik, a store manager.

For the first time, Floridians can also buy supplies for their pets. Items include wet and dry pet food, cat litter, leashes, collars and more.

Other new items include carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers and smoke detectors or smoke alarms.

To see the whole list, click here or check The Florida Division of Emergency Management’s website for more resources.

If you are interested in speaking with experts during the hurricane tax free holidays, Toole’s Ace Hardware’s Groveland location is holding a Hurricane preparation event on June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives from companies that have expertise in portable generators, outdoor power equipment, and the Groveland fire department will be on hand to help you prepare for this hurricane season.

