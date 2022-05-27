Cattaraugus County crash kills 40-year-old woman

A Jamestown man is facing DWAI by drugs after a crash on I-86 in Kennedy on Friday. State Police in Jamestown say that 47-year-old Patrick Patterson was driving west on I-86 when a tire popped, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a guardrail. Troopers say Patterson exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was placed under arrest after failing several standard field sobriety tests. Patterson was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and his driving privileges had been suspended multiple times. In addition to driving while ability impaired by drugs, Patterson was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree. He will appear in Poland Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.

KENNEDY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO