ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Cattaraugus County crash kills 40-year-old woman

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is dead following a crash between a semi-truck and a Jeep in...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving While Impaired By Drugs Following Crash

JAMESTOWN – A 47-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while impaired by drugs following a crash on Interstate-86 last week. New York State Police responded to a single-vehicle accident last Friday. Troopers report Patrick Patterson’s tire popped, causing his car to crash into a guard rail along the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly ATV crash

CARROLL, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly ATV crash that happened early Monday morning in the town of Carroll. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a single ATV crash on Woodchuck Hill Road just after 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies say EMS was already at the scene of the accident and was administering CPR to the victim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Accidents
City
Great Valley, NY
Great Valley, NY
Accidents
Great Valley, NY
Crime & Safety
Cattaraugus County, NY
Crime & Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg man dies in ATV crash near Frewsburg

A 40-year-old Frewsburg man lost his life in an ATV accident early Monday morning on Woodchuck Hill Road in the town of Carroll. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash around 1:30 am along with Frewsburg Fire and Chautauqua EMS. When they reached the scene, deputies say CPR was in progress. Jeremiah Birt was later pronounced dead at the scene.
FREWSBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Drunk driver pleads guilty to killing teen on bike in hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lancaster man pleaded guilty Tuesday after hitting two teenagers on bicycles while he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, killing one of them. Kevin J. Czajka, 55, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and aggravated vehicular assault, both felonies. He faces a maximum of 15 […]
explore venango

Polk Man Killed in Jackson Center Road Crash

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Polk man was killed in a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, as 63-year-old Richard F. Adams, of Polk, was traveling west in a 2005 Ford F250 Supercab on Jackson Center Road, east of Wheeler Road.
POLK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Jeep
chautauquatoday.com

Irving man charged with felony DWI after traffic stop

An Irving man is facing felony DWI after he was pulled over by State troopers for driving an unregistered four-wheeler on Routes 5 and 20 in Irving on Friday. Troopers arrested 43-year-old Frederick General after failing standard field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed that General had been convicted of DWI within the preceding 10 years and that his driving privileges had been revoked for an alcohol related offense. He was issued tickets for felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 1st degree, directing him to appear in Hanover Town Court next month.
IRVING, NY
wesb.com

Police Investigating McKean County Rape

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of a rape. Troopers at the Coudersport barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police were contacted on Friday by a Duke Center woman who reported a rape. An investigation determined that the incident appears to have taken place in McKean County. The investigation...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Silver Creek woman charged with criminal mischief after altercation

A Silver Creek woman is being charged with criminal mischief after an altercation early Sunday morning in the village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 4:30 am. After an investigation, deputies arrested 24-year-old Emilee Gallivan for criminal mischief in the 4th degree. She was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SILVER CREEK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
chautauquatoday.com

Angola Man Charged in Second Incident at County Jail

For the second time in a week, an Angola man has been charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief stemming from an incident at the Chautauqua County Jail. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Matthew Kennedy destroyed his jail-issued mattress by tearing it apart at the seam Monday evening. Deputies say Kennedy was ordered numerous times by the supervising officer to stop his actions, and he allegedly refused to comply. Kennedy, who is being held in connection with a residential burglary in the Town of Villenova, was previously charged with criminal mischief from a May 23rd incident at the jail in which he allegedly damaged and activated a fire sprinkler head inside his cell.
ANGOLA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged with DWAI-drugs after crash near Kennedy

A Jamestown man is facing DWAI by drugs after a crash on I-86 in Kennedy on Friday. State Police in Jamestown say that 47-year-old Patrick Patterson was driving west on I-86 when a tire popped, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a guardrail. Troopers say Patterson exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was placed under arrest after failing several standard field sobriety tests. Patterson was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and his driving privileges had been suspended multiple times. In addition to driving while ability impaired by drugs, Patterson was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree. He will appear in Poland Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.
KENNEDY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man In Stable Condition Following Northside Jamestown Shooting

JAMESTOWN – A 41-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting on Jamestown’s northside on Tuesday. Jamestown Police responded to shots fired at 1211 Prendergast Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Officers report a man inside the home was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua...
JAMESTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Jamestown man faces drug charges following one-car accident

KENNEDY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A motor vehicle accident led to the arrest of a Jamestown man on Sunday. Troopers responded to an accident on I-86 in Kennedy after a tire popped on a vehicle being driven by 47-year-old Patrick Patterson, causing him to lose control and strike a guardrail.
KENNEDY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Teen dies at Whilrpool Park in Niagara Falls

New York State Police say a 14-year-old has died at Whirlpool State Park on the Gorge Rim Trail in Niagara Falls. The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Park police officers arrived at the gorge and dived in with additional officers making their way to the Whirlpool stairs. However,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

New York State Park Police update on incident at Whirlpool State Park

The following press release was submitted Sunday evening by the New York State Park Police:. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 3:46 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to Whirlpool State Park, Gorge Rim Trail, for a report of a 14-year-old male, who scaled fencing, and intentionally fell into gorge. Park Police officers repelled into the gorge, with additional Park Officers and Niagara Falls Fire Department making their way via Whirlpool stairs. Unfortunately, upon contact with the individual, it was determined that he was deceased. Recovery was made by the New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Fire Department and New York State Police Aviation.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy