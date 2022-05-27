Cattaraugus County crash kills 40-year-old woman

The following press release was submitted Sunday evening by the New York State Park Police:. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 3:46 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to Whirlpool State Park, Gorge Rim Trail, for a report of a 14-year-old male, who scaled fencing, and intentionally fell into gorge. Park Police officers repelled into the gorge, with additional Park Officers and Niagara Falls Fire Department making their way via Whirlpool stairs. Unfortunately, upon contact with the individual, it was determined that he was deceased. Recovery was made by the New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Fire Department and New York State Police Aviation.
