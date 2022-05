For those readying to move on from high school, there are many paths from which to choose. It’s something 18-year-old Jacob Bradley from Kentucky kept in mind as he chose to line up a full-time job with a local plumbing company. And to show his dedication, he chose to sign a letter of intent for the position, as students athletes typically do when making a commitment to a college.

