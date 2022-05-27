West Springfield police investigating possible Middle School threat

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – West Springfield police are at the town’s middle school Friday, looking into a possible social media threat.

Police became aware of the threat at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The threat came from a Snapchat post, screenshots of that message have been circulating on Facebook. The West Springfield police told 22News, that it was determined that a fictitious account was created on May 26th for the sole purpose of creating fear in light of the recent events in Texas, and there was no credible threat.

There was an increase of police patrols at West Springfield Middle School located at 31 Middle School Drive Friday, as the school remained open. Some of them will be uniformed and others in plain clothes.

Superintendent Tim Connor told 22News, that once the district found out about the threat they sent information out to parents to let them know exactly what was going on. Connor says the threat said something about shooting up the middle school.

“Any of those things that we get, we take seriously. Certainly, after this past week, we are being very, very mindful,” said Superintendent Connor.

It has not been confirmed who made the threat or if it was a student at this time.

