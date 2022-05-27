ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Record Gas Prices Accompany Busy Travel Weekend

By Alysha Palumbo
NECN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know the drill: The sooner you can head out, the better... or wait until much later in the day on holiday weekends for traveling purposes. AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. It’s expected to be the...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Seven Boston-Area Companies Make ‘Emerging Unicorn' List

Despite national concerns about a slowdown in venture capital, several Massachusetts companies are still making progress toward that mystical, magical "unicorn" status. Seven companies based in Greater Boston appeared on Crunchbase's new “emerging unicorn” list, a roundup of private companies with a valuation approaching $1 billion The 307 ventures on the list had a minimum valuation of at least $500 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Power Outages Reported in Plympton After Electrical Fire at Substation

More than 3,500 people are without power in Plympton, Massachusetts, after an electrical fire at a substation in the city, authorities said. The Plympton Fire Department said it was dispatched to the Brook Street substation after a line outside caught fire shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. Eversource responded and killed...
PLYMPTON, MA
NECN

Carvel Ice Cream Has Returned to South Station in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A year and a half ago, a chain of ice cream shops closed its only Boston location, but it is now back in business. According to a source (Sarah Wu), Carvel Express is open once again at South Station, and as was the case before, it is apparently sharing its space with Auntie Anne's. The ice cream shop had shut down around the late summer/early fall of 2020, as did Auntie Anne's (which features pretzels), which meant that at that time, the only remaining places in Massachusetts that were serving their products back then were Moe's Southwest Grill in Waltham and Shrewsbury, though there are now Carvel shops in Natick and Wrentham.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston's Latest COVID Wastewater Data 1 of ‘Hopeful Signs' Amid Surge

Massachusetts has been dealing with a new surge of COVID-19 for the past several weeks, with 12 of the state's 14 counties now considered high risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Boston area's sewer system, however, is exhibiting hopeful...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
NECN

Boston Calling Resumes After Pause Over Severe Weather

After people attending Day 2 of Boston Calling were told to seek shelter due to severe weather, the music festival is back on. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut Saturday afternoon, but have since expired. Click here to see the latest weather alerts. "For your...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Serious Crash Causes Delays for Commuters in Braintree

An entire stretch of Route 3 northbound in Braintree, Massachusetts, was closed earlier Tuesday morning following a serious crash on the highway. Two cars were involved in the crash, which occurred near Exit 40, according to Massachusetts State Police. One car caught on fire, police said. Two people were transported...
BRAINTREE, MA
NECN

Fire Ravages Boston's Suffolk Downs Race Track

Flames and thick smoke poured out of the old press box on the roof of the historic Suffolk Downs building that overlooks the retired race track late Monday night. Boston firefighters were at the scene in East Boston from 10 p.m. Monday long into Tuesday battling the blaze. There was...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Massachusetts' 1st White Shark of the Season Spotted Off Nantucket

Sharks have started to return to the Cape and Islands for the summer. Massachusetts' first white shark sighting of the season was confirmed Monday, Memorial Day, by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. The animal, also known as the great white shark, was spotted near the Great Point Lighthouse on Nantucket on Sunday.
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Memorial Day Weekend#Aaa Northeast
NECN

Forecast: Refreshing Air and Beautiful Sunshine Today

Gorgeous weather behind the cold front that triggered strong to severe storms ahead of it. Not all was negative. We received a nice drink of water from yesterday’s rain that ranged from close to two inches in Belchertown to .71” of an inch in Boston. A bit of relief to the moderate drought in the Boston area.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Empty Barn Catches Fire in Stow, Massachusetts

A vacant barn in Stow, Massachusetts, was destroyed in a fire on Saturday after multiple Stow residents called 911 about seeing smoke near Athens Street and Hudson Road, officials said. After searching the area for the source of the smoke, the Stow firefighters found a two-story barn ablaze, the fire...
STOW, MA
NECN

Picture Perfect Afternoon Today; Heat Expected Monday

Sunny skies, lower dew points, highs in the 70s to low 80s, no rain… could we ask for more?. It’s a picture perfect afternoon. Our wind remains low, and our temperatures this evening will remain comfortable with clear skies. With a shift in our wind direction once again,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NECN

Teenager Pulled Unresponsive From Worcester Lake, Rushed to Hospital

A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being pulled unresponsive from Lake Quinsigamond Monday evening, police said Tuesday. First responders performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive 16-year-old when he was pulled out of the water about 6:30 p.m. at Regatta Point, according to Worcester police. He was taken to...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Man Suspected of Disabling Young Women's Vehicles in Mass. Arrested

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of destroying property in a case in which police in several Massachusetts communities warned the public about someone disabling young women's vehicles and offering them rides home. Alexander Yee was arrested at his home in Winchendon on a warrant charging him with destruction...
WINCHENDON, MA
NECN

Special Events Across Massachusetts Commemorating Memorial Day

On this Memorial Day weekend, many took in an incredible display surrounding the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Boston Common, where there are more than 37,000 flags planted to honor the ultimate sacrifice made by servicemen and women from Massachusetts since the Revolutionary War. Several events were also held Monday...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Pedestrian Critically Injured in Boston Crash

A pedestrian was critically injured Sunday night when a car struck them in Boston's West End neighborhood. Boston police say the person was hit by a car in the area of Blossom and Cambridge streets shortly after 8 p.m. and has life-threatening injuries. The driver did stop, police said. No...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

After Picture Perfect Sunday, Heat and Humidity Make Comeback on Memorial Day

A beautiful evening is shaping up across the region with pleasant conditions as high pressure south of New England remains in control. Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear with some patchy fog developing in some of the valleys and along the coastline as wind turn more out of the southwest. Temperatures drop back into the mid 50s to around 60 south, 50s north with some far northern towns dropping back into the 40s.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

4 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Thompson, Conn. Crash

Four people have died and one person is seriously injured after a crash in Thompson on Memorial Day. State police said 18-year-old Johan Santana, of Providence, Rhode Island, was traveling southbound on Quaddick Town Farm Road around 5 p.m. when he attempted to overtake a vehicle that was also traveling southbound.
THOMPSON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy