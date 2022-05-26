ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Tornado Watch canceled, but severe weather still possible this evening

Today is a CBS17 Storm Team Alert Day as severe weather is possible. The Tornado Watch that was in place across Central North Carolina was allowed to expire at 2 p.m. however parts of Central North Carolina are still under a slight risk for severe storms, mainly along and east of I-95. After a line of storms moved through this morning that prompted several severe thunderstorm warnings; a cold front will move through during the afternoon prompting another chance for severe weather. The biggest threat will be damaging down burst winds, about a 15 to 25 percent chance. Large hail has a 5 to 10 percent chance.

Rainfall should average 1/2 of an inch to 1 inch; but there could be locally heavy downpours in slow moving storms. Some areas in southwest Durham have received over 2 inches of rain that caused some minor flooding.

The severe threat will end this evening as the cold front moves to our east.

