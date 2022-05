BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Bedford County endured some frightening moments Friday morning, as severe weather damaged and destroyed homes. People who live in the Norwood area near Forest said they followed the weather forecast on local stations, received a tornado warning from the National Weather Service and did their best to prepare for the storm that was bearing down on their neighborhood.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO