Georgia officer, Army veteran dies from brain cancer at age 29

Sgt. Jacob Gililland

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police department is mourning the loss of a young officer to brain cancer.

Chatham County Sgt. Jacob Gililland died Thursday morning at the age of 29.

“Not only was Sergeant Gililland a valuable member of our department, but he was a beloved one. There are many citizens and fellow officers who have wonderful stories and memories of the time he spent with them,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The department said Gililland spent his entire life in service to others. He served in the U.S. Army for four years before he joined the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department in 2016.

Three years later, Gililland joined the Chatham County Police Department. The sergeant learned he had brain cancer more than two years ago.

“Sergeant Gililland and his family knew how much he was respected and loved, and that helped carry them through many difficult days,” the department wrote.

Gililland is survived by his wife Melissa and the couple’s daughter. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

