ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtland, MN

2 drivers injured in Highway 68 crash

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo drivers were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Courtland Thursday. The Minnesota State...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Montevideo man injured in collision with semi truck Sunday morning

A Montevideo man was injured Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck west of Montevideo. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 11:18 a.m. on May 29, Maurice Odell Erickson, age 84 was traveling westbound on Highway 212. Near the intersection with 445th Ave., Erickson’s Mercury Grand Marquis collided with a Kenworth semi-truck partially blocking the westbound lane, and driven by Joseph Sinayigaye Banerzerwe, age 30, of Odessa, Texas.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Wood Lake man injured in Yellow Medicine County cattle collision Monday

A Wood Lake man was injured after his vehicle collided with cattle Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 5: 20 a.m. on May 30, Tyson Gordon Schlenner, age 23, ws traveling northwest on Highway 274 in a Chevrolet Silverado. Near the intersection of 190th Ave., Schlenner collided with some cattle out on the road.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle crash sends one person to hospital in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED CO., Minn - A crash on Interstate 90 this Memorial Day sends one person to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the injured person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist crashed on Highway 63 at the I-90 West exit.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kasota, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Courtland, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Businessman Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester area businessman has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. An obituary posted by the Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson says 67-year-old Joel Bigelow died Friday after the Rochester man was injured in a crash near the town of Wasioja. Dodge County authorities have yet to release any information about the incident.
ROCHESTER, MN
wxpr.org

Falling tree kills two campers in Price County

The Price County Sheriff's Department reports two Minnesota campers have died after a tree fell on them at a campsite Sunday evening. According to a press release, the two - only identified as a 39-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from White Bear Township, MN, were seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
Fun 104.3

Two Holiday Weekend Fatal Traffic Wrecks Reported So Far in MN

Ortonville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting two fatal traffic crashes so far during the Memorial Day weekend. The first one happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in rural Big Stone County. The State Patrol says two smaller SUVs were involved and one of the drivers died at the scene. He was identified as 73-year-old Darryl Klapel of Ortonville. His 71-year-old wife Ladonna was a passenger and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was identified as 57-year-old Gregory Lecker of Minneapolis. He was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
ORTONVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#New Ulm Medical Center
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chaska Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park lost traction on Highway 212 at County Road 40 around 1:45 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. He was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare.
CHASKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KIMT

Two injured in Highway 52 collision in Goodhue County

PINE ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision that closed Highway 52 in Goodhue County Friday. It happened just before 3:30 pm at mile marker 76. The Minnesota State Patrol says Patricia Ann Heath, 83 of Rochester, was making a u-turn in the northbound lanes when she collided with the northbound semi driven by Alishire Abdi Mahamed, 36 of St. Cloud.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KARE

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday evening in Ham Lake. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of 143rd Avenue Northeast and Lexington Avenue Northeast. Authorities say they believe the...
KAAL-TV

Car vs. semi-truck crash shuts down Hwy 52 near Zumbrota for several hours

(ABC 6 News) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 shut down traffic and caused significant delays Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by Patricia Heath, 83 of Rochester was making a u-turn in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, when it collided with a northbound semi truck and trailer driven by Alishire Mahamed, 36 of St. Cloud, MN.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Bring Me The News

82-year-old Independence man dies in golf cart accident

An 82-year-old Independence man died Wednesday afternoon in an unspecified golf cart accident, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office stated. Norman Clarence Wenck died of asphyxia following a "golf cart mishap" in the 4000 block of Windmill Drive, according to the medical examiner's office. Bring Me The News reached out...
CBS Minnesota

Student Arrested After Traffic Stop In Fridley H.S. Parking Lot Turns Up Large Knives, Fake Grenade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage student was arrested Friday outside Fridley High School after being found driving in the parking lot with two large knives and a fake grenade in his car. Officials in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that around 3 p.m. a school resource officer was alerted that a 17-year-old Fridley High School Online Academy student was driving in the parking lot during the high school’s dismissal. Staff at the school were aware of this student due to recent suspicious activity, including circling the school parking lot and suspicious comments posted on social media. The student does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Shots fired on 1700 block of University Ave near U of M

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1700 block of University Ave SE early Sunday, according to a University of Minnesota SAFE-U emergency alert. The alert issued at 1:40 a.m. Sunday indicated the shots fired occurred within the last hour. The suspect vehicle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy Persuades Car Thief To Let Him, His Young Brothers Out Of Minivan In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside. It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in tow. (credit: CBS) Police say the oldest boy was able to persuade the thief to let them out, and the man dropped them off one block north of where they were originally parked. He then drove off. The oldest boy then used his cellphone to call his parents, and they were all soon reunited. The minivan is still missing. It’s a 2007 Silver Honda Odyssey that may have either of these Minnesota license plate numbers: XNB-858 or MWY-024. Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy