On May 25, a Columbia man charged with a couple of felonies after a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 240 and 290th Road in Slater pleaded guilty in court. A report from a Saline County deputy says on April 24, Brandon Darrell Pena identified himself as someone else and a syringe with a brownish liquid he discarded off his person tested positive for methamphetamine. The deputy also located several credit cards with different names and a forged male’s identification card. Pena also signed several official documents as somebody else at the sheriff’s office.

SALINE COUNTY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO