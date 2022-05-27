ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Record Gas Prices Accompany Busy Travel Weekend

By Alysha Palumbo
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

We all know the drill: The sooner you can head out, the better... or wait until much later in the day on holiday weekends for traveling purposes. AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. It's expected to be the...

www.nbcboston.com

nbcboston.com

Mass. State Park Closures Begin Early on Steamy Memorial Day

Massachusetts residents were getting out of the house and flocking to parks on Memorial Day -- so much so that several parks were closed by the morning. Three state parks were closed by Monday morning, with one not accepting anyone for the rest of the day. That's Walden Pond State...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Seven Boston-Area Companies Make 'Emerging Unicorn' List

Despite national concerns about a slowdown in venture capital, several Massachusetts companies are still making progress toward that mystical, magical "unicorn" status. Seven companies based in Greater Boston appeared on Crunchbase's new "emerging unicorn" list, a roundup of private companies with a valuation approaching $1 billion The 307 ventures on the list had a minimum valuation of at least $500 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Power Outages Reported in Plympton After Electrical Fire at Substation

More than 3,500 people are without power in Plympton, Massachusetts, after an electrical fire at a substation in the city, authorities said. The Plympton Fire Department said it was dispatched to the Brook Street substation after a line outside caught fire shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. Eversource responded and killed...
PLYMPTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Carvel Ice Cream Has Returned to South Station in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A year and a half ago, a chain of ice cream shops closed its only Boston location, but it is now back in business. According to a source (Sarah Wu), Carvel Express is open once again at South Station, and as was the case before, it is apparently sharing its space with Auntie Anne's. The ice cream shop had shut down around the late summer/early fall of 2020, as did Auntie Anne's (which features pretzels), which meant that at that time, the only remaining places in Massachusetts that were serving their products back then were Moe's Southwest Grill in Waltham and Shrewsbury, though there are now Carvel shops in Natick and Wrentham.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
nbcboston.com

Boston's Latest COVID Wastewater Data 1 of 'Hopeful Signs' Amid Surge

Massachusetts has been dealing with a new surge of COVID-19 for the past several weeks, with 12 of the state's 14 counties now considered high risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Boston area's sewer system, however, is exhibiting hopeful...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Severe Storms Pass Through New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in place Saturday afternoon in parts of central and western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut, but have since expired. A tree came down on a vehicle on Montebello Road in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, but authorities have not said whether it was weather-related. We were under First...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Large Fire Rages at Suffolk Downs, Sending Smoke Above Boston

A fire broke out late Monday night at Suffolk Downs in East Boston, drawing a large response from firefighters. Smoke and flames could be seen pouring from the roof of the building late into the night. The Boston Fire Department commissioner said there were no injuries reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Massive Fire Damages Part of Suffolk Downs Race Track

Fire crews have been at Suffolk Downs in East Boston since about 10 p.m. Monday trying to contain a blaze at the former race track. There was very heavy smoke on arrival and the fire seemed to be concentrated in the simulcast booth at the top section of the historic building that overlooks the old race track, Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey said.
BOSTON, MA
#Gas Prices#Memorial Day Weekend#Aaa Northeast
nbcboston.com

Boston Calling Resumes After Pause Over Severe Weather

After people attending Day 2 of Boston Calling were told to seek shelter due to severe weather, the music festival is back on. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut Saturday afternoon, but have since expired. Click here to see the latest weather alerts. "For your...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Fights Appear to Break Out at Carson Beach as Memorial Day Winds Down

More fights appeared to break out at Carson Beach in South Boston just as Memorial Day weekend was winding down. Massachusetts State Police could be seen trying to disperse the Memorial Day crowds as the long, holiday weekend came to an end Monday night. As people were seen jumping on...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Forecast: Refreshing Air and Beautiful Sunshine Today

Gorgeous weather behind the cold front that triggered strong to severe storms ahead of it. Not all was negative. We received a nice drink of water from yesterday's rain that ranged from close to two inches in Belchertown to .71" of an inch in Boston. A bit of relief to the moderate drought in the Boston area.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Eastham Crash

A person died on Memorial Day in a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Eastham, Massachusetts, police announced. The Eastham police and fire departments responded to the crash around 2:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Massasoit Road at Edgewood Road. The motorcycle was off the side of the road and the operator was on the ground nearby, police said.
EASTHAM, MA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
nbcboston.com

Empty Barn Catches Fire in Stow, Massachusetts

A vacant barn in Stow, Massachusetts, was destroyed in a fire on Saturday after multiple Stow residents called 911 about seeing smoke near Athens Street and Hudson Road, officials said. After searching the area for the source of the smoke, the Stow firefighters found a two-story barn ablaze, the fire...
STOW, MA
nbcboston.com

Picture Perfect Afternoon Today; Heat Expected Monday

Sunny skies, lower dew points, highs in the 70s to low 80s, no rain… could we ask for more?. It's a picture perfect afternoon. Our wind remains low, and our temperatures this evening will remain comfortable with clear skies. With a shift in our wind direction once again,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Teenager Pulled Unresponsive From Worcester Lake, Rushed to Hospital

A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being pulled unresponsive from Lake Quinsigamond Monday evening, police said Tuesday. First responders performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive 16-year-old when he was pulled out of the water about 6:30 p.m. at Regatta Point, according to Worcester police. He was taken to...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Fatal Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer in New Hampshire Under Investigation

One person was killed when their sedan was struck by a tractor-trailer on a highway in New Hampshire, state police said. The crash was first reported around 11:30 p.m. on Monday on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, where first responders discovered the collision on the northbound side of the road.
GREENLAND, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Suspected of Disabling Young Women's Vehicles in Mass. Arrested

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of destroying property in a case in which police in several Massachusetts communities warned the public about someone disabling young women's vehicles and offering them rides home. Alexander Yee was arrested at his home in Winchendon on a warrant charging him with destruction...
WINCHENDON, MA
nbcboston.com

Pedestrian Critically Injured in Boston Crash

A pedestrian was critically injured Sunday night when a car struck them in Boston's West End neighborhood. Boston police say the person was hit by a car in the area of Blossom and Cambridge streets shortly after 8 p.m. and has life-threatening injuries. The driver did stop, police said. No...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

After Picture Perfect Sunday, Heat and Humidity Make Comeback on Memorial Day

A beautiful evening is shaping up across the region with pleasant conditions as high pressure south of New England remains in control. Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear with some patchy fog developing in some of the valleys and along the coastline as wind turn more out of the southwest. Temperatures drop back into the mid 50s to around 60 south, 50s north with some far northern towns dropping back into the 40s.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Firefighters Injured in House Fire in New Boston, NH

Two firefighters were seriously injured battling a weekend blaze at a home in New Boston, New Hampshire, authorities said. According to the New Boston Fire Department, the department's chief and another firefighter suffered first- and second-degree burns. Firefighters were called to the River Road home around 2:40 p.m. Saturday and...
NEW BOSTON, NH

