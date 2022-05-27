ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont State University College of Nursing ranked among top RN to BSN programs

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago
Fairmont State University’s online RN to BSN program has been recognized as one of the best in the State of West Virginia by RegisteredNursing.org.

The nursing advocacy organization acknowledged Fairmont State’s College of Nursing in its rankings for enabling nurses to expand their bedside and clinical capabilities through the RN to BSN program, while focusing on professional role development, patient-centered care and critical thinking in clinical situations.

According to RegisteredNursing.org, programs were assessed on several factors. The ranking methodology includes measurable data such as accreditation status, the ratio of total nurse program completions vs. total program completions awarded by the institution, annual tuition and fees adjusted for cost of living, ratio of instructional faculty that are tenured, acceptance rate percentage and graduate rate at 150 percent of normal completion time.

“This recognition is a testament to the excellence of our program and our faculty’s dedication to enhance student learning, clinical judgment, problem solving and leadership skills,” said Dr. Laura Clayton, Fairmont State University College of Nursing dean. “Our RN to BSN is offered online to provide students the flexibility to tend to life’s other responsibilities including families and work, while maintaining close mentoring relationships with instructors and engaging in diverse curriculum.”

Fairmont State offers a traditional ASN program, LPN to ASN program and a RN to BSN program. The ASN programs are nationally accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and the WV Board of Nursing. The RN to BSN program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). The College of Nursing also offers a School Nurse Certification, accredited by the WV Department of Education.

The post Fairmont State University College of Nursing ranked among top RN to BSN programs appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

