Red Cross to host blood drive May 31

As you may know, there is an ongoing National Blood Shortage due to increased need, decreased donations and limited staffing.

On Tuesday, May 31, the Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Cabins at Pine Haven Lodge Event and Conference Center.

The conference center is located at 271 Log Cabin Road in Beaver.

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: pinehaven to schedule an appointment.

If you are an eligible type 0, B – or A – donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

“Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients,” the Red Cross says about the Power Red donations.

