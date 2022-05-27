City of Tulsa announces closures for Memorial Day
The City of Tulsa announced several closures and other details for Memorial Day.
City Hall, Municipal Court, and other City facilities
- will be closed on Monday, May 30
- Public safety and mission-critical operations, however, will operate as normal.
Water and/or Sewer issues
Residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers:
- Water: (918) 596-9488
- Sewer: (918) 586-6999
Trash services
Refuse, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste all will be collected on Monday according to their regular schedule.
Mulch site
- Closed on Monday, May 30
- Will reopen on Tuesday, May 31 on its regular schedule
Pollutant collection
- The Household Pollutant Collection Facility will be open for its usual hours this week and will not change over the holiday weekend.
Tulsa Animal Welfare
The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter remains closed because of a canine distemper outbreak.
Tulsa Parks, Golf Courses, and Zoo
- Tulsa Parks recreation centers will be closed on Monday, May 30.
- Red Bud Valley Nature Preserve remains closed.
- Oxley Nature Center visitors center will be closed Monday, but the Oxley trails will be open.
- The Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be open.
- The Tulsa Zoo will also be open on Monday.
Tulsa Transit
Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Memorial Day.
