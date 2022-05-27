Ring camera shows vehicles speeding through Decatur neighborhood after gunshot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting incident that left a 50-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mount Industrial Boulevard. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police say an “armed and dangerous” teen who shot and killed a man in Sandy Springs, has turned himself in to police. Officers said Jamari “PeeWee” Marable, 17, was involved in a fight at an apartment building on Roswell Road on May 23. Police said Marable shot a 21-year-old multiple times. The victim, identified as Jazhae Marshall, died.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is fighting for his life after police found him critically injured at a gas station in Stone Mountain. It happened early Tuesday morning on Redan Road. According to DeKalb County police, the man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
ATLANTA — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Midtown Atlanta. Atlanta police said on Monday night, officers went to 1270 Spring St NW on a call of a person shot. When they got to the scene, they did not find anyone, but were notified...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a social media trend turned dangerous in Cobb County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Cobb County, where two teenage girls were randomly shot by a group of teens driving around shooting pellet guns at unsuspecting victims.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning at a gas station in DeKalb County, police say. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Chevron off Redan Road near Stone Mountain. When police arrived, they located the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
MACON, Ga. — A person is dead and another is hurt after a wreck in Macon Monday night. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at 4:46 p.m. about the wreck in the 7100-block of Thomaston Road. It was reported to deputies a truck experienced a...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Union City police officer died after being involved in an off-duty accident, the department announced on Facebook. Officer Rodney Steed died after suffering injuries from a vehicle accident, Union City officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Steed was...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a shooting claimed the life of 27-year-old Wyman Boyd Jr. on Saturday night, a community is shaken. It was the third shooting in southwest Atlanta in less than two days. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 3700 block of Carmia Drive near...
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police arrested a teenager wanted for the deadly shooting of his aunt's boyfriend. Police said Jamari "PeeWee" Marable turned himself in and booked into Fulton County jail for charges of murder, possession of a firearm and cruelty to children. Police said a 12-year-old witnessed the deadly shooting.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after a shooting on Campbellton Road left one injured early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to the 2900 block of Campbellton Road around 2:02 a.m. after reports of a person who was shot. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by AFR who was rendering aid to an adult male with a gunshot wound.
A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in his Gwinnett County driveway Friday evening. According to Gwinnett County Police, they received a 911 call around 8:45 p.m. from a person who heard gunshots along Woodlake Drive and found a man lying in their driveway. Police arrived and found the 64-year-old victim with gunshot wounds, they said.
DECATUR, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn how a man died after firefighters were called to a DeKalb County apartment Sunday morning. The DeKalb County Fire department responded to 3560 Clubhouse Circle at the Oaktree Villas Apartments in Decatur. Cpt. Jaeson Daniels said one person was transported to...
GEORGIA (WRBL) – May 8, 2022 marked 22 years since a Georgia man was shot and killed in his College Park home. GBI investigators are still looking to bring the killer to justice in the case. The deadly shooting of Abdaramane Fade happened on May 8, 2000 at around 1:45 p.m. According to the GBI, […]
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta man was arrested in connection to two identity theft cases that happened at Flowood banks on Friday, May 20. Flowood police said employees at two different banks reported possible identity thefts. Shortly after confirming the crimes, police were informed that the suspect had been arrested by Rankin County deputies […]
BIBB COUNTY, GA (WGXA) - A woman is dead after local officials say she was hit by a car. The search is on for the vehicle responsible. According to Bibb County's coroner, 52-year-old Audrey Mack was hit along Pio Nono Ave., and Carroll Street. The incident happened Monday night around...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed near a busy shopping plaza in the Princeton Lakes neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 3700 block of Carmia Drive near Camp Creek Parkway...
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of a pair of men they set a youth center on fire. Firefighters were called to the Westside At-Promise Center on Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd. at 5:30 a.m. Friday morning. Crews found a broken window with smoke and fire coming out...
