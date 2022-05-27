ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Ring camera shows vehicles speeding through Decatur neighborhood after gunshot

WXIA 11 Alive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeKalb County Police is investigating a deadly...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Shooting in DeKalb leaves 50-year-old injured, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting incident that left a 50-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mount Industrial Boulevard. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Armed and dangerous’ teen turns himself in to police following deadly shooting

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police say an “armed and dangerous” teen who shot and killed a man in Sandy Springs, has turned himself in to police. Officers said Jamari “PeeWee” Marable, 17, was involved in a fight at an apartment building on Roswell Road on May 23. Police said Marable shot a 21-year-old multiple times. The victim, identified as Jazhae Marshall, died.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

Man in critical condition following shooting at Stone Mountain gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is fighting for his life after police found him critically injured at a gas station in Stone Mountain. It happened early Tuesday morning on Redan Road. According to DeKalb County police, the man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Decatur, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Cars
Decatur, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 dead after shooting at DeKalb gas station, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning at a gas station in DeKalb County, police say. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Chevron off Redan Road near Stone Mountain. When police arrived, they located the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Police
fox5atlanta.com

High school senior wanted for deadly shooting of aunt's boyfriend turns self in, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police arrested a teenager wanted for the deadly shooting of his aunt's boyfriend. Police said Jamari "PeeWee" Marable turned himself in and booked into Fulton County jail for charges of murder, possession of a firearm and cruelty to children. Police said a 12-year-old witnessed the deadly shooting.
CBS 46

Police: Early morning shooting leaves one injured in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after a shooting on Campbellton Road left one injured early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to the 2900 block of Campbellton Road around 2:02 a.m. after reports of a person who was shot. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by AFR who was rendering aid to an adult male with a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Gwinnett County man shot in driveway during robbery, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in his Gwinnett County driveway Friday evening. According to Gwinnett County Police, they received a 911 call around 8:45 p.m. from a person who heard gunshots along Woodlake Drive and found a man lying in their driveway. Police arrived and found the 64-year-old victim with gunshot wounds, they said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
11Alive

1 dead after authorities respond to DeKalb apartment fire

DECATUR, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn how a man died after firefighters were called to a DeKalb County apartment Sunday morning. The DeKalb County Fire department responded to 3560 Clubhouse Circle at the Oaktree Villas Apartments in Decatur. Cpt. Jaeson Daniels said one person was transported to...
WRBL News 3

May 2000 Atlanta-area murder remains unsolved

GEORGIA (WRBL) – May 8, 2022 marked 22 years since a Georgia man was shot and killed in his College Park home. GBI investigators are still looking to bring the killer to justice in the case. The deadly shooting of Abdaramane Fade happened on May 8, 2000 at around 1:45 p.m. According to the GBI, […]
COLLEGE PARK, GA
WKRG News 5

Atlanta man charged with identity theft in Mississippi

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta man was arrested in connection to two identity theft cases that happened at Flowood banks on Friday, May 20. Flowood police said employees at two different banks reported possible identity thefts. Shortly after confirming the crimes, police were informed that the suspect had been arrested by Rankin County deputies […]
FLOWOOD, MS
wgxa.tv

Victim ID'd from Monday's fatal Macon hit-and-run

BIBB COUNTY, GA (WGXA) - A woman is dead after local officials say she was hit by a car. The search is on for the vehicle responsible. According to Bibb County's coroner, 52-year-old Audrey Mack was hit along Pio Nono Ave., and Carroll Street. The incident happened Monday night around...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Victim in fatal southwest Atlanta shooting identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed near a busy shopping plaza in the Princeton Lakes neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 3700 block of Carmia Drive near Camp Creek Parkway...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy