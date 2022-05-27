FNB hosts annual Hall of Fame banquet

No one is happier to be part of the Kentucky all-star team that will take on Indiana June 10 and 11 than University of Kentucky signee Cassidy Rowe. “It is always a dream for Kentucky kids to play on this team and play for the University of Kentucky. I am just living out my dream and am very thankful that all my hard work has paid off,” said the Shelby Valley senior.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO