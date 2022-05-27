FNB hosts annual Hall of Fame banquet

Russell County Lady Laker juniors Emma Popplewell and Mady Hatchet were named to the All-Region Tournament team this weekend. The pair of Lady Laker juniors received the honors at the 4th Region Championship game held on Monday.
The Jamestown City Council will hold a special-called meeting this evening. The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. The council is expected to hold the first reading of the 2022-2023 budget at the meeting. The meeting is open to the public.
Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas has officially filed for re-election to the city’s executive office. Thomas is currently in his first four-year term as the mayor of Russell Springs. In other filings, five of the current city council members in Russell Springs filed for re-election. Ricky Barnes, David Blakey,...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office is holding two public workshops for its shoreline management plan update in the next few weeks. The public workshops are 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. eastern time, Monday, June 20th, at Southern Middle School located at...
The Russell Springs City Pool is now open to the public. The Joseph Smith Hayes Memorial Pool at the Russell Springs City Park opened to the public over the weekend. Individual season passes are available for $35. Individuals can purchase day passes for $5.
Russell County’s unemployment rate for April was 4.1 percent, down a full percentage point from the previous month, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Statewide, unemployment rates rose in seven counties, fell in 110, and stayed the same...
A new report from the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows that the average electric bill in Russell County is slightly higher than some of its neighboring counties. The report uses data from 2020 and the data shows that the average monthly electric bill in Russell County was $117.30. That was almost equal to the average bill in Pulaski and Adair counties, but higher than Cumberland, Clinton and Wayne counties.
No one is happier to be part of the Kentucky all-star team that will take on Indiana June 10 and 11 than University of Kentucky signee Cassidy Rowe. “It is always a dream for Kentucky kids to play on this team and play for the University of Kentucky. I am just living out my dream and am very thankful that all my hard work has paid off,” said the Shelby Valley senior.
Over the weekend, the National Weather Service conducted a storm assessment survey across the eastern portion of neighboring Adair County near the Adair-Russell county line from the storms that occurred on Thursday, May 26th, and found that straight line winds of 80 to 85 mph was the culprit of the extensive damage to trees and utility poles.
A Russell Springs man was arrested on a variety of charges this past Friday night by the Russell Springs Police Department, according to jail records. Brandon Burton, age 31, was taken into custody by Lt. Bobby Pritchard on charges of disorderly conduct second degree, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), and resisting arrest.
