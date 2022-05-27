The Rainelle Town Council met in a regular session Monday, May 23. At 7 p.m., the council set to work discussing town bills, announcements and more.

As the meeting began, the council quickly moved through the process of approving the minutes from the last meeting and discussing and approving the town’s bills. Once these things concluded, the mayor gave the night’s announcements.

The town is still looking for more lifeguards to work at the city pool. Mayor Robin Williams noted that they do have enough to open but are still interested in hiring a few more. The mayor also announced a “Down on the Farm” event scheduled for June 18. She stated that they will be posting additional details soon.

Rainelle recently held a multi-day clean-up event, and Williams said she is pleased with the success. She and the council thanked the citizens who participated. Additionally, the town continues to plan for a fall tire collection.

Following the announcements, an update was given on the storm drain project. According to the update, they will have the plans ready in around 30 days and plan to begin construction in the fall.

After the storm drain project update, the council held a brief discussion and adjourned the meeting.

The Rainelle Town Council will meet again on Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m. All of the council’s meetings are streamed through Facebook Live on the town’s Facebook page.

The post Rainelle Town Council gets update on storm drain project appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .