More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices

LOS ANGELES [AP] — To drive, or not to drive? This Memorial Day weekend, with surging gas prices that are redefining pain at the pump, that is the question for many Americans as a new COVID-19 surge also spreads across the country.

The average gas price in the United States on Thursday was $4.60 per gallon, according to AAA figures. It topped $6 in California. The high price of oil – largely because many buyers are refusing to purchase Russian oil because of its invasion of Ukraine – is the main cause of the steep gasoline prices, according to The Associated Press.

However, Americans aren’t the only ones weighing their options as the summer travel season begins. Across the European Union’s 27 countries, gasoline has risen 40% from a year ago, to the equivalent of $8.40 a gallon.

AAA estimates that 39.2 million people in the U.S. will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend.

Those projections, which include travel by car, plane, and other modes of transportation like trains or cruise ships, are up 8.3% from 2021 and would bring Memorial Day travel volumes close to 2017 levels, reported AP. The estimates are still below pre-pandemic 2019 levels, a peak year for travel.

About 88% of those 39.2 million travelers — a record number — are expected to go by car over the long weekend even as gas prices remain high, according to AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

AAA also found that the average lowest airfare for this weekend is 6% higher than last year.