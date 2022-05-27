Apple CEO Tim Cook Donates $100,000 To His High School's Band; Director Says 'We Are Speechless'

Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook has donated $100,000 to help his high school’s band, in Alabama, to purchase new instruments.

What Happened: The Apple CEO donated the money to Robertsdale High School band so that they could buy 28 new instruments like flutes, horns, and tubas for students, reported Al.com, a digital news website in Alabama.

Baldwin County Public Schools congratulated students via Twitter and touched on Cook’s donation on Thursday.

Why It Matters: Cook graduated from Robertsdale in 1978 and from Auburn University in 1982. He played the trombone while attending high school, according to Al.com.

LT Hughes, the band director for Robertsdale High School Golden Bear Band wrote in a Facebook post that he was “speechless,” post the donation. Hughes said that the band was in a situation where they didn’t have enough instruments for the coming fall.

Screenshot from Robertsdale High School Golden Bear Band Facebook Page

“We would have had more students than instruments, and needed $140,000 to make this happen,” wrote Hughes.

Cook’s “contribution to the band program has allowed us to purchase many instruments that will impact thousands of students over many decades.

This is not the first time Cook has come forward to help his high school. A scholarship program named after him was launched at the school last year, reported Apple Insider.

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed 2.3% higher at $143.78 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.