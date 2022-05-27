ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

How students get food over the summer will change

By Larissa Scott
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zeagt_0fsCQiWu00

A COVID-19 pandemic-era federal program to feed students for free is set to expire soon.

“The biggest impact for the students and the families will be the distribution of multiple meals, that will end,” said Lynn Geist, Director of Food and Nutrition for Pinellas County Schools.

Throughout the pandemic, school districts were able to feed students for free. Over the summer, they could distribute seven days' worth of meals at one time, also at no charge. That will now change.

Students will now have to consume any meals they do get, on-site and some students will have to pay, depending on the district.

This is because Congress didn’t extend the USDA’s nationwide nutrition waiver.

The wavier made it easier for schools to provide meals.

“For right now the biggest change for the schools will be that we will go to some schools being community eligible programs, and others go to the free, reduced, paid program,” said Geist.

Schools that are considered community eligible, are able to provide free meals in low-income areas.

For many districts, now these will be the only schools with free food for every child.

An estimated 10 million children will lose access to free lunch across the country.

Food insecurity, which the USDA defines as limited or uncertain access to adequate food, plagued more than 11 million American children before the pandemic. It’s gotten worse since then.

In parts of the Tampa Bay area, school districts report that more than 50% of students are food insecure.

Officials from school districts across the community said they’re doing their best to work with the changes.

“We’re going to do everything we can and we will continue to feed our children the healthy meals. The waivers did not impact the nutrition standards. We were expecting more of an impact but it didn’t happen so we’re happy with that,” said Geist.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of how each school district is handling meals for students.

Hillsborough County

  • The school district will be providing meal sites at designated schools but they will not be able to provide the grab-and-go system that’s been utilized over the past two years.
  • Leaders will share more details on how students can get food, next week

Pinellas County

  • Community eligible schools will provide free meals.
  • For non-CEP schools, parents will need to submit a meal application in order to qualify for free or reduced lunch. Otherwise, students will be charged for school.

Pasco County

  • The school district will provide free meals during the summer.
  • Summer food service will begin on June 6 through July 29.
  • Breakfast and lunch will be provided to anyone 18 and younger, Monday to Thursday.
  • For a list of participating locations, click here.

Manatee County

  • Free meals begin May 31 for all kids and teens at multiple locations.
  • This is not an income-dependent program. It’s designed to make sure students have access to nutrition over the summer.
  • Free meals will be provided to students attending school district summer programs, local camps, community centers, and churches. Three mobile food buses and two mobile “Caboose” food vehicles will deliver meals to multiple locations in Bradenton, Palmetto, and Parrish.
  • Meals are required to be eaten on site.
  • To find the nearest food location, call 211, text “Food” to 304-304, or visit the website.

Sarasota County

  • Meals remain free but the district will not be able to provide multiple meals at one time.
  • Breakfast and lunch must be eaten on site.

Comments / 12

Marvin Hogan
4d ago

I have a good job and it's hard to to pay my bills and buy food for me and my wife I don't no how people are making it with jobs paying minimum wage

Reply
4
Linda Cricket Lewis
4d ago

You would be amazed at how much food is thrown away at schools because students don't like it. Yes, I work at a school.

Reply
2
Related
Bay News 9

Free summer meals at IDEA Public Schools in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — With summer now started for students across the Bay area, food insecurity is top of mind as students will miss out on breakfast and lunch they would normally be served at schools during the school year. IDEA Public Schools in Tampa is launching a program today...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Parrish, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Education
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

A promotion that invoked the spirit of actor and animal activist Betty White has resulted in the adoption of more than 1,000 dogs and cats, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center reports. The center waived adoption fees in honor of White following her death Dec. 31. Initially the promotion ran...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Tampa Bay Area#Free Lunch#Food And Nutrition#Congress#Usda#American
fox13news.com

Interest grows in the guardian program

As students locally wrapped up the school year, their safety was top of mind for parents and law enforcement. In Polk County, they've received growing interest in the Armed School Guardian Program.
POLK COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

New homes and school growth

Jim Lipsey, Manager of Planning, Design, and Construction appeared at the Hernando County School District’s (HCSD) Workshop on May 10, 2022, to present the impact future residential development will have on county schools. The information stems from the information presented at the Planning and Growth Management Committee meeting on April 6, 2022.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FloridaDaily

Charlie Crist Announces $13 Million in Federal Funds for Healthcare, Early Education in Pinellas County

Last week, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., announced two grants, totaling over $13,000,000, for Evara Health, formerly Pinellas Community Health Centers, and Lutheran Services of Florida to improve access to low-cost, high-quality healthcare and support early education programs in Pinellas County. The first grant, totaling $8,228,735, is awarded to Lutheran...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

What's killing the ducks in Citrus Park neighborhood?

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating whether something in the water poisoned more than 20 ducks at a residential pond in Citrus Park. Residents first noticed two dead ducks on Tuesday and say since then more have turned up dead. As of Sunday,...
CITRUS PARK, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy