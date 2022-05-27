ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden

'The pain doesn't stop'

By Editors
 4 days ago

Good morning, Daily Briefing readers. After a horrific and emotional week, the Memorial Day weekend is almost here.

In today's news, the National Rifle Association convention will begin in Houston, Texas. President Biden will speak to graduates at the U.S. Naval Academy. A giant asteroid will zoom past Earth. And, wondering what to watch this weekend? We've got you covered.

I’m Jane Onyanga-Omara , and here’s Friday’s news.

🌅 Up first: Joe Garcia had just placed flowers Thursday morning at the memorial site of his high school sweetheart Irma Garcia — his wife of 24 years and mother of their four children. When he returned, he sat down at a kitchen table surrounded by family and suddenly collapsed, according to his nephew, John Martinez. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. Irma Garcia was one of two fourth grade teachers who — along with 19 children — died Tuesday in a hail of gunfire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. "The pain doesn't stop," Martinez, tweeted , acknowledging the loss of both his aunt and uncle in a close-knit family.

Some more news to know now:

🎥 Ray Liotta, who became a gangster-movie icon in "Goodfellas" and brought an old-time baseball legend back to life in "Field of Dreams," has died. He was 67 .

Ray Liotta in New York City in November 2012 USA TODAY photo and graphic

📺 "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" ended its 19-year run Thursday with an emotional finale for its pioneering host .

🏀 Golden State Warriors had a Game 5 win vs. Dallas Mavericks. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are back in the NBA Finals after a three-year hiatus .

🎹 Andy Fletcher, a founding member and keyboard player for Depeche Mode, has died. He was 60 .

The modest and self-deprecating musician often downplayed his role in Depeche Mode. USA TODAY

💐 Humankind: Twin sisters ask their stepmom to officially adopt them in a touching Mother’s Day gift.

🥗 Best potatoes, mac and cheese and green sides to take your barbecue to the next level .

🛒 Our product experts at Reviewed have the lowdown on where you can shop the Memorial Day sales: Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot are open, while Costco is closed .

📰 Did you follow the news this week? Take our news quiz to test your knowledge .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , hear the latest from Uvalde as new details emerge about how the shooter entered the elementary school . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Guns will be banned during Trump's speech at Texas NRA conference

The National Rifle Association recommitted to holding its annual convention in Houston , beginning Friday, even after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday and killed at least 19 children and two adults . But some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who will stay in Uvalde and address the convention by prerecorded video instead. Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Dan Crenshaw also will no longer attend. "American Pie" singer Don McLean, who said "it would be disrespectful" to go ahead with his act in the aftermath of the shooting, has withdrawn, as have singers Lee Greenwood and T. Graham Brown. Former President Donald Trump and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz both still plan to attend and speak at the event. However, audience members will not be allowed to carry guns as the Secret Service will control the hall during Trump's speech and won't permit firearms, or knives, among other items, according to the NRA.

🔵 A "gun celebration" in the shadow of a massacre: NRA convention capitalizes on Uvalde, critics say .

🔵 By USA TODAY’s Editorial Board: How to help stop more school shootings? Raise the age to buy a rifle to 21 .

🔵 Duchess Meghan visits Texas school shooting memorial site, leaves white roses .

📸 Photos: Protests across country demand stronger gun control after shootings .

Biden to give commencement speech at Naval Academy

President Joe Biden will speak at the U.S. Naval Academy's graduation and commissioning ceremonies Friday. The ceremony for 1,100 graduates will be held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Last year, Biden delivered his first commencement address as president when he spoke to the U.S. Coast Guard's graduating class in Connecticut. Biden challenged graduates to "go out and be the future" in a rapidly changing world. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks last week to the Coast Guard’s class of 2022.

🔴 School shootings are on the rise. More kids are dying from gunfire outside of school, too .

Opinion: Who do you become when you are a child drilled to look for school exits and places to hide ?

🔔 "No one should receive this kind of care": Deplorable conditions in a veterans nursing home in Wisconsin .

📚 What is Afrofuturism and why should you be reading it? We explain .

Virginia jury to hear closing arguments in Depp-Heard libel trial

A jury is scheduled to hear closing arguments Friday in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Each side will have two hours to summarize their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks. Heard and Depp's legal teams called witnesses to the stand Thursday to testify one final time, refuting accounts of how the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star lost the tip of his finger, the legitimacy of photos of Heard's alleged abuse and discussion surrounding mental health. Heard tearfully testified about allegedly being "harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day" by Depp's fans since the trial began. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in Fairfax County, Virginia, over a December 2018 op-ed Heard wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say the piece defamed him even though it never mentioned his name. Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax.

Largest asteroid to approach Earth this year is zooming past our planet

The largest asteroid expected to get relatively close to Earth this year is zooming past our planet Friday. The asteroid, named 1989 JA, is estimated to be 1.1 miles long and at least 3,280 feet wide, according to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies. For reference, it is twice the size of the tallest building in the world — the Burj Khalifa. The asteroid is labeled "potentially hazardous" because it is an Apollo asteroid, meaning it crosses Earth's orbit. An asteroid that large could cause catastrophe on Earth, but there is no need to worry. It will be 2.5 million miles away, or about 10 times the distance to the moon. The Virtual Telescope Project will livestream the asteroid flying past Earth from Australia at 9 a.m. ET.

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

🔴 Texas officials investigate whether police acted fast enough to stop shooter at Uvalde school .

🦠 CDC issues monkeypox warning advising travelers to "practice enhanced precautions."

😷 People treated with Paxlovid who get rebound COVID should isolate again for 5 days, CDC advises .

🏀 Golden State Warriors fans throw things at Charles Barkley during "Inside the NBA."


A blockbuster buffet: 'Top Gun' hits theaters, 'Stranger Things,' 'Kenobi' start streaming

If you'd rather spend the upcoming holiday weekend in a movie theater or at home enjoying your favorite streaming services, you'll have several outstanding options. Most notably, Tom Cruise reboots his iconic fighter pilot persona in "Top Gun: Maverick," the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic, which opens in theaters nationwide Friday. Cruise returns as Pete Mitchell (call sign "Maverick"), a Navy test pilot. But in the sequel, he gets reassigned as an instructor at San Diego's Top Gun flight school. On Netflix, the first seven episodes of Season 4 of "Stranger Things" dropped early Friday. The 1980s youngsters of the horror-tinged hit series have a nasty supernatural threat to face. But many of the heroes from seasons past will be separated geographically, across America and the globe. Finally, the first two episodes of the "Star Wars"-universe series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" arrived on Disney+ early Friday. Ewan McGregor again plays the Jedi master and the story picks up 10 years after 2005's "Episode III – Revenge of the Sith."

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick." SCOTT GARFIELD

🍿 The "Top Gun" gang: Meet Rooster, Hangman and the rest of the elite crew .

🍿 TV review: " Stranger Things" loses its magic in scary but soulless Season 4 .

🍿 Memorial Day movie guide: "The Bob's Burgers Movie" also heads into theaters and more to watch this weekend .

📸 Photo of the day: Day of the Peruvian Clown returns to Lima 📸

Clowns march for the first time after two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions kept them from celebrating The Day of the Peruvian Clown, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Martin Mejia, AP

Clowns marched in the Peruvian capital of Lima for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, for the Day of the Peruvian Clown on Wednesday.

Clowns gather every year to honor the beloved clown "Tony Perejil," who died on May 25, 1987. Known as "the clown of the poor" Perejil performed in low-income neighborhoods to which he would donate a portion of his earnings.

Tap here to scroll through our gallery of the clowns on parade.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The pain doesn't stop'

Comments / 0

