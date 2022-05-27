GSP pushing safety on the water this Memorial Day weekend

Lake Lanier A boat sits tied to a dock on Lake Lanier where boating accidents claimed the lives of three children on April 23, 2013. In 2014, former Gov. Nathan Deal signed a comprehensive boating safety law at Lake Lanier honoring the memory of two brothers killed in a boating crash as well as the stepson of R&B artist Usher who died in a personal watercraft accident. The bill lowered the blood-alcohol limit for boaters to .08 to match the driving limit. The bill also requires a boater safety education course for those operating motorized vessels that were born since Jan. 1, 1998. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol teamed up with several local law enforcement agencies pushing safety this Memorial Day weekend.

Major Stephen Adams talked about road safety as well as boating safety.

“They say all laws will be strictly enforced, including the 100-foot law.” Adams said.

“It mandates that a vessel must be within idle speed or at idle speed if it is within 100 foot of a person in the water, dock, a pier, a bridge or any man-made structure.”

Major Adams says people on jet skis and other personal vessels often break the 100 foot law, creating a dangerous situation for everyone.

