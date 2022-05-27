GSP pushing safety on the water this Memorial Day weekend
ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol teamed up with several local law enforcement agencies pushing safety this Memorial Day weekend.
Major Stephen Adams talked about road safety as well as boating safety.
“They say all laws will be strictly enforced, including the 100-foot law.” Adams said.
“It mandates that a vessel must be within idle speed or at idle speed if it is within 100 foot of a person in the water, dock, a pier, a bridge or any man-made structure.”
Major Adams says people on jet skis and other personal vessels often break the 100 foot law, creating a dangerous situation for everyone.
