Moline, IL

Channel Cat sets sail on new season this weekend

 4 days ago
MOLINE, Ill. — The Channel Cat Water Taxi is a staple of the Quad Cities, and they are getting ready to set sail on another season. Opening Friday, May 27, the unique way to travel leisurely around the Quad Cities will give riders something to see for the first time and...

www.wqad.com

WQAD

Making waves: Backwater Gamblers kick off 43rd season

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Backwater Gamblers, a Quad Cities water ski show team, had its first show of the summer on Sunday night. This year marks the team's 43rd season and the theme this year is Men in Black. "The first show is amazing, little goosebumps, little bit...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

The Illinois And Iowa FUN10 Is Your Place To Find Fun This Week!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Rock Island Co. Senior Center's Project NOW selected as the Three Degree Recipient for June 2022

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County Senior Center's Project NOW has been selected as the June recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet's Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Project NOW will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night WQAD's Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day's high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Severe storms possible tomorrow evening and tomorrow night

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will remain warm, muggy and breezy through tomorrow afternoon, but chances for severe storms will be increasing after dinnertime into tomorrow night. Two rounds of strong and severe storms may be possible. Storms will begin to form to our west tomorrow afternoon...
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Celebrate National Drive In Movie Day at the 61 Drive In Theatre

The 61 Drive In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, Iowa, will be having a special event to celebrate National Drive In Movie Day on Monday, June 6. Admission is $5 per vehicle and the first 50 vehicles admitted will receive a free 61 Drive In frisbee. Everyone who attends will receive a free Coca Cola souvenir […]
ourquadcities.com

QC newborns share ‘zip code’ birthday

Two brand-new Quad Citians made their debuts into the world on the same day as Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ celebration. UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf is celebrating the births of two babies born on 5/27/22. Their birthdate is the same as Bettendorf’s zip code, 52722.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Another bear sighting in northern Iowa

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick has more on research showing a drop in college enrollment, and what some seniors have planned next. The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. People...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Mercado On Fifth launches bigger and better market season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Moline’s Mercado On Fifth is back for the season and is part of the excitement surrounding the kickoff for the Memorial Day weekend. Fans of the festival that celebrates Mexican cuisine, culture, and so much more can enjoy the beginning of the season today from 5 to 10 p.m. at 432 12th Street in Moline.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street early Tuesday. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, 4th Street is blocked at Washington Street. Details are still limited at this time. This is...
DAVENPORT, IA
#Metrolink#Mississippi River#Infrastructure#Labor Day#Vehicles#The Quad Cities#Riverbend Commons#John Deere Commons
KWQC

Species of invasive plants to avoid in landscapes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patches of green can be found throughout the Quad Cities, but they’re not always full of native plants appropriate for our prairie ecosystem. Plants that should flourish are often pushed out by those that we’ve introduced that are considered invasive. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois...
GARDENING
QuadCities.com

Sip and Shop Small August 20

Sip and Shop Small and Show Your Support for the Village of East Davenport on Saturday, August 20 from 3pm-6pm!. Admission is a $25 donation to The Village of East Davenport Business Association as this event is a fundraiser for The Village of East Davenport Business Association. Start at one...
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

Black Bear Spotted In Iowa

(Winneshiek County, IA) -- A black bear's been spotted in northeast Iowa's Winneshiek County. The Sheriff's Office posted this video on social media of a bear roaming around a neighborhood near the town of Hesper, which is near the Iowa-Minnesota border. Wildlife officials are reminding homeowners in the area to to keep garages and sheds closed up and garbage should be brought inside.
KCCI.com

Eastern Iowans warned over roaming black bear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
DUBUQUE, IA
hoiabc.com

One person confirmed dead at Summer Camp Music Festival

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner confirms a man died at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival. After getting a call around 9:45 AM Sunday, Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was in his 40s and found outside the grounds in the parking area of Three Sisters Park.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
WQAD

52722: Bettendorf marks Zip Code Day with citywide celebration

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf community is coming together Friday, May 27 to commemorate a once-in-a-lifetime occasion: 5-27-22 Day. May 27, 2022, is the only day in this millennium in which the date aligns perfectly with Bettendorf's zip code, 52722. To celebrate, the City of Bettendorf and its businesses and organizations will coordinate games, activities, deals and entertainment for the community to take part in.
BETTENDORF, IA
Community Policy