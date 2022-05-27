ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The 5 Best Texas Restaurants That Opened in May

InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JU7Vl_0fsCNSp100
Spread from District Kathy Tran

To keep tabs on every Texas restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a rundown of five must-know spots that have swung wide their doors over the past month.

As spring rolls into summer, we’re entering what’s known as prime eatin’ season. You will no doubt engage in several poolside cookouts, but you can’t live on self-prepared food alone — well, more accurately, you don’t want to. So it’s a good thing there are plenty of new restaurants to check out. The latest batch to land in Texas includes Michelin-starred Asian cuisine, an Italian comeback story and a food truck serving wild game at a sotol distillery. Go on and introduce yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkQE6_0fsCNSp100
Wagyu beef at Akira Back Akira Back

Akira Back

The Colony

Pro snowboarder turned Michelin-starred chef Akira Back has restaurants all over the world, from Los Angeles to Paris to Dubai. Now, he’s got one just north of Dallas in The Colony’s Grandscape development, which is packed with dining, entertainment and retail. Back’s menu focuses on modern Japanese cuisine with Korean and American accents, and includes dishes like his signature tuna “pizza” with umami aioli, micro shiso and white truffle oil, miso black cod with sake foam, and A5 wagyu beef. If you’re up for an adventure, try the Nazo 9, an omakase-style mystery box that’s filled with an assortment of the chef’s favorite sushi and sashimi.

5765 Grandscape Boulevard, The Colony (map)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEwW4_0fsCNSp100
Hot rock-seared wagyu beef Hai Hospitality

Uchiko

Houston

The Hai Hospitality empire spans from Uchi and Loro to a handful of Uchi sister concepts, including Uchiba in Dallas and the beloved Uchiko in Austin. The latter has expanded into Houston, and inside its just-opened doors you’ll find a dining room that leans into clean lines and wood, with a menu that incorporates smoke and char. There’s a yakitori grill burning Texas post oak and Japanese binchotan charcoal, with multiple smoking and curing techniques used for hot and cold dishes. So you can still snack on sushi and rolls, but now you’ll complement them with oak-grilled sea bass and pork belly, hearth-roasted lobster and hot rock-seared wagyu beef.

1801 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 110, Houston (map)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAOGt_0fsCNSp100
Cocktails, wine or whiskey, you can’t go wrong. Kathy Tran

District

Addison

District comes to Texas from Northern California. It’s known for shareable plates paired with wine and whiskey, which seems sensible. The new Addison location is run by Chef Aaron Staudenmaier, who’s worked everywhere from Abacus, Jasper’s and Lover’s Seafood to the luxe Boot Ranch property in Fredericksburg. The kitchen is churning out crispy squash blossoms and mole-spiced street corn alongside charcuterie, lamb meatballs and pizzas. If you’re extra hungry, you can keep the burger or Cubano sandwich all to yourself. But you should probably let someone help you eat the s’mores pot de creme. Either way, order one of the 10 seasonal cocktails, two dozen wines by the glass or one of the many whiskeys — the list goes heavy on bourbon and other American styles, but it also features bottles from Scotland, Ireland and Japan.

5100 Belt Line Road #544, Addison (map)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3naR_0fsCNSp100
Burger from Lo Salvaje Lo Salvaje

Lo Salvaje

Driftwood

Chef Jesse Griffiths of Austin’s Dai Due knows his way around wild game, and he’s a proponent of controlling the state’s invasive wild hog population by cooking and eating them. Now, he’s opened a food truck at Desert Door distillery in the Texas Hill Country called Lo Salvaje that puts a Mexican spin on wild game. Get the wild boar guisada tacos, duck tinga tacos, antelope-bacon burger and sweet potato tots loaded with wild boar, chorizo, asadero cheese, escabeche, guacamole and salsa. All that is bound to make you thirsty, so it’s a good thing you’re at a distillery, where you can down sotol flights and cocktails.

211 Darden Hill Road, Driftwood (map)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bI0qH_0fsCNSp100
Interior of Dolce Riviera Kathy Tran

Dolce Riviera

Dallas

Dolce Riviera closed more than two years ago — so it’s been nearly 800 days since they served their last plate of pre-pandemic pasta. Now they’re back, with a spiffed-up dining room that channels the Italian Riviera, an updated menu, a new bar called The Parlor and a revamped patio with coastal vibes and a massive lemon tree. The menu features lots of seafood (branzino, salmon, whole poached lobster) and a dozen pastas, including cacio e pepe, cocoa-infused pappardelle with speck, peas and black truffle, and tagliatelle spiked with cuttlefish ink and rock shrimp. During the week, The Parlor opens early to serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, and at night it transitions into an intimate lounge, with cocktails and wine.

2950 N Harwood Street #115, Dallas (map)

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Scientists Find Ancient Amazonian City From the Air

Unearthing the archaeological history of certain regions is far easier than it is for others. When it comes to the Amazon rainforest, things are especially fraught — after all, the complex ecosystem makes it nearly impossible to do much in the way of digging or searching for evidence of a civilization buried just underground. Though, as a recent Smithsonian Magazine article notes, it hasn’t stopped many archaeologists from trying.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

We’ve Never Been This Close to Treating Extreme Hair Loss Before

The very condition that prompted Will Smith to whack Chris Rock across the face a couple months ago — alopecia areata — may soon be a thing of the past. Massachusetts-based lab Concert Pharmaceuticals reported this week that its drug CTP-543 can restore a head of hair in up to 42% of people with the extreme hair loss condition.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
City
Scotland, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
City
Paris, TX
Popculture

Pizza Recalled After Company Says They Could Contain Metal Pieces

Frozen pizza products distributed to New Hampshire and Massachusetts stores were recalled last month because they may contain metal pieces. The recall affects two New England Beach Pizza varieties produced by Beach Brand Foods LLC of Salen, New Hampshire. It is the latest recall involving foreign materials making it into food.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Texas Hill Country#Cocoa#Distillery#Food Drink#Best Texas Restaurants#Michelin#Asian#Italian#Japanese#Korean#American
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Once again, National Hamburger Day is upon us, and it couldn't come at a better time. That is, it comes on a day when we as humans will eat food. It lands on May 28, tacked on toward the end of National Hamburger Month, which is similarly unnecessary in a country that eats as many burgers as the US. But, because we eat burgers, well, a food holiday like this is always welcome. Tons of restaurants across the country are going to be slinging burgers at a discount. You'll find deals at local restaurants, fast casual joints, and the mega fast food chains like Wendy's.
RESTAURANTS
Toni Koraza

What will Orlando look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. It’s a hot tourist destination that sees countless people coming to visit its manmade and natural attractions every year. However, it’s in Florida, the most hurricane-prone state in the union. Furthermore, Orlando borders the most hurricane-prone part of the state. So even without sea-level rise, Orlando is no stranger to getting waterlogged.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Peaches Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

A Texas company has recalled a substantial lot of bulk peaches sold in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas over the last month. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, this fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The peaches were sold by Brookshire Grocery Company, and can be identified in a few different ways.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
InsideHook

Believe It or Not, Brain-Related Disorders Begin in the Gut

Scientists have long compared the brain to outer space and the deep ocean, as examples of complex ecosystems that we’ve barely come to understand. One environment that deserves equal consideration? Your lowly gut. A mountain of recent research indicates that the gastrointestinal tract, an ever-evolving microbiome with trillions of...
HEALTH
InsideHook

Why You Should Probably Never Use a Kitchen Sponge Again

Microbiologists confirmed a few years ago that the kitchen sink is the dirtiest place in the house — dirtier, even, than the seat of your toilet. When scrubbing it free of all sorts of bacteria (salmonella, E. coli, yeast, fecal matter, other nasty nonsense), you’re best served mixing a bleach solution with water and using one of those durable, nylon-bristle scrub brushes. What you almost certainly shouldn’t use is an old-fashioned kitchen sponge.
HEALTH
InsideHook

The Best Rooftop Bars in New York

My first night out in New York City was at a rooftop bar — Mr. Purple at the Hotel Indigo, to be specific — and I was so goddamn enchanted it would be embarrassing if it weren’t the purest form of joy I’ve ever experienced. I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Massachusetts Just Exonerated the Last Accused Witch From the Salem Trials

The cultural legacy of the Salem Witch Trials has had a long reach over the centuries. It’s inspired everything from a meditation on McCarthyism to the greatest novel about field hockey ever written. But pop culture references and deep dives into history are only one part of the witch trials’ legacy, and another — and more visceral — aspect of them recently took its turn in the spotlight, en route to righting a historical wrong.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsideHook

Inside New York’s Mission to Add One Billion Oysters to Its Harbor by 2035

Millions of Ellis Island immigrants entered New York City expecting to find streets “paved with gold.” They found them piled with oyster shells instead. It’s difficult to overstate just how significant oysters once were to life in New York — it took nonfiction writer Mark Kurlanksky 325 pages to get the point across in his book The Big Oyster — but one jaw-dropping statistic should put the relationship into perspective: at the beginning of the 17th century, half of the world’s oyster population could be found in New York Harbor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy