ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IN

Injury Accident In DKC

wbnowqct.com
 4 days ago

A teen gets cut out from her car after it is hit…head-on by a minivan...

wbnowqct.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Man charged in trail crossing crash that killed woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County prosecutors have filed charges against a driver in a crash that killed a woman who was crossing the Pufferbelly Trail on Carroll Road last year. Jermaine D. Freeman faces charges of Level 5 felony Reckless Homicide and Level 6 felony Invasion of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One dead, one hospitalized in Huntington County motorcycle crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) — One person is dead, and another is in the hospital Monday from a motorcycle accident in Huntington County. Deputies say a Harley-Davidson Electra Glide was traveling west on County Road 1100 North in Huntington, just down the road from Clear Creek Golf Course. Authorities say...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Monday Night Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Man Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 6:30 P.M. Monday, Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of St. Joe Center Rd. and Sawmill Woods Blvd. in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. When officers arrived they found a single-vehicle motorcycle crash as paramedics later transported the adult male rider of the motorcycle to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Preliminary information indicates the rider of the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on St. Joe Center Rd., struck the south curb just east of Sawmill Woods Blvd., and crashed. The rider of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. There were no other vehicles involved. This incident remains under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dekalb County, IN
Dekalb County, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Dekalb County, IN
Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal 2-motorcycle collision in Hillsdale County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision near the Michigan-Ohio border killed one motorcyclist and hospitalized another Friday night. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:30 p.m. Police said witnesses reported two motorcycles driving “recklessly at high speeds” southbound on Waldron Road, near Territorial Road, when both motorcycles left the roadway and crashed.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Huntington ID’d

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)– A motorcycle crash left one person dead and sent another to a hospital on Monday evening, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department. Around 4:55 p.m., two people riding a Harley Davidson Electra Glide were traveling west on CR 1100 N when the driver of the motorcycle braked too hard at a 4-way intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 W.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WHIO Dayton

Woman dies in Auglaize County motorcycle crash

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A Wapakoneta woman was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 10:16 a.m. Saturday on Glynwood Road at Buckland River Road in Moulton Township. An initial investigation showed that a motorcyclist, later...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WANE 15

Standoff arrest as SWAT serves warrant in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Garrett mobile home park early Tuesday morning. Around 5 a.m., multiple police units were seen inside the North Pointe Crossing mobile home park in Garrett. That’s near the intersection of State Roads 327 and 8. Police could be seen at […]
GARRETT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Minivan#Accident
FOX59

Woman killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A 53-year-old woman died in a Friday afternoon crash in Cass County. According to Indiana State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:55 p.m. on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North. Forty-eight-year-old Curtis Burke was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero southbound on U.S. 35 when he tried to turn […]
CASS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Passenger dies following two-vehicle crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 on Friday resulted in the death of one of the cars' passengers, a 53-year-old resident of Royal Center, Indiana. Indiana State Police (ISP) officers responded to the crash site on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North at around 1:55 p.m.
CASS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne driver thrown from car in I-69 crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver is in critical condition after a crash on I-69 early Sunday morning. The investigation by the Indiana State Police found around 12:30 a.m., the car was southbound on the highway when it drove into the median and hit a guardrail near the 325 mile-marker. It then flipped an unknown number of times and came to a rest upside down, throwing the driver from the car in the process, police found.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Police Still Searching For Answers In Weekend Shooting That Leaves One Man Dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly before Midnight Saturday, Fort Wayne Police were called to the 300 block of West Rudisill Blvd after several reports from the area of hearing multiple gunshots. When they arrived, they located numerous shell casings near the intersection of Webster St. and W. Rudisill Blvd as well as later receiving a report that an adult male had arrived at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and was in life-threatening condition. The male was later pronounced deceased. It is believed that the male was present in the 300 block of W. Rudisill Blvd when gunfire erupted and was taken by associates to the hospital. Investigators are trying to determine what transpired and led to the gunfire, as well as what the decedent’s role was. There are currently no suspects in the case, but anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app as the investigation is ongoing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wlen.com

Ohio Man Drowns in Devil’s Lake; Search to Continue Monday

Manitou Beach, MI – Dive teams and other first responders searched Devil’s Lake for about six hours on Sunday, looking for a man who fell off of a recreational tube and never came back to the surface. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office reports that two families from Sylvania,...
SYLVANIA, OH
casscountyonline.com

Crash injures three and diverts traffic; cats missing in area

Last Updated on May 27, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, May 27, 2022 at approximately 8:44 a.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the Tyson interchange of US 24/35 and State Road 25. Several deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Units from the Indiana State Police, Cass County Fire District #1, Cass County Emergency Medical Services and the Cass County/Logansport Animal Control Officer also responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a van and an SUV collided.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD investigating string of robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a string of three robberies involving the same man that have occurred since May 22. The man has been armed with a long-barreled revolver, which he hasn’t hesitated to point at cashiers, according to a statement from police.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Man dead in south side shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side left one man dead Saturday night. Police responded to the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard around 11:48 p.m., following reports of shots fired. They arrived and found shell castings right by the intersection of Webster Street and West Rudisill Boulevard. While investigating, […]
WNDU

Man hurt in Memorial Day shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A investigation is underway in Elkhart after a man was shot. Police were called to the 600 block of E. Lusher Avenue just after midnight on Memorial Day for a shooting. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The EPD Shooting Response Team...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy