Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp talked about his efforts to change Will Byers' hair in a recent interview. Insider spoke to the actor about that bowl cut and he had a lot to say. The star explained that co-creators Matt and Ross Duffers are the defenders of the hairstyle. They argue that it's a recognizable 1980s haircut. However, Schnapp's parents say that might be a bit of a stretch. In spite of the family's pushback, the bowl cut is here to stay for Stranger Things 4. Schnapp is okay with all of it, but feels like he might be vindicated by the end of the series' run. For now, he's going to have to keep clipping in those extensions to play Byers as the drama comes to a close on Netflix. Check out what he had to say about the weird choice in hair down below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO