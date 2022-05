Virtual reality enthusiasts may be interested in a new gadget specifically designed to enable users to feel shapes in virtual reality. The prototype FingerX system can be seen in action in the video below and uses haptic feedback to provide the feel of touch when interacting with objects in VR environments. The device is equipped with a pair of Arduino Mega boards which are used to control eight motors through for dual motor drivers. For more information jump over to the official FingerX project paper by following the link below.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO