As we’ve seen in the weeks leading up to the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” a lot of time, effort, and care went into making sure the film conveyed the realities of U.S. Naval aviators as authentically as possible. So, obviously, when it came to filming aerial stunts, Tom Cruise took to the skies in a real-life fighter jet. However, just because you’re Tom Cruise does not mean the Navy rents out their fighter jets for free. In making “Top Gun: Maverick,” the cost, per hour, for the film’s creators to utilize the military’s F/A-18s is absolutely jaw-dropping.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO