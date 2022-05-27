ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Friday Headlines: Jacob Toppin Watch Edition

By Jason Marcum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the June 1st NBA Draft withdrawal deadline nearing, the biggest name to watch for the Kentucky Wildcats is Jacob Toppin. Toppin, who would be a senior this fall, has been widely expected to return for one more season in Lexington. But if history has told us anything, it’s that no...

Three more official visits are locked in for 5-star Ron Holland; There's also the G-League

Ron Holland is the No. 3 player in the 2023 On3 Consensus. He helped lead his Duncanville (TX) High to a third consecutive state championship this season. “I’m a positionless player,” Holland told On3. “I can do whatever you need me to do to get the job done; bring a lot of energy to the floor and do the things that basically no one likes to do. I watch a lot of Bam Adebayo and Jaylen Brown, high-level energy guys who get to their spots.”
Kenny Payne confirms he did NOT win those games

The Louisville fanbase has been injected with optimism this offseason following the addition of Kenny Payne as their next head basketball coach. Never quiet for long, Cards fans quickly returned to typical obnoxious form. The new rallying cry is simple: “Kenny Payne won those games!”. The source of that...
Five-star believes he fits well with G.G. Jackson

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff have made five-star small forward Matas Buzelis a priority in the 2023 class. And rightfully so. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class and has 13 offers with programs like UNC, Kentucky and Florida State in pursuit of him. With North Carolina having two five-star commits already in Simeon Wilcher and G.G. Jackson, adding someone like Buzelis would be the icing on the cake for the class. But how would Buzelis feel playing alongside someone like Jackson who was recently named the top recruit...
WATCH: Four-star DB Kodi Decambra to make commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Monday live on CBS Sports HQ. Kodi Decambra, a four-star safety from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas will make his choice at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
D1Baseball sends Arkansas to Stillwater in final Field of 64 projections

As conference tournaments come to a close on Sunday, the NCAA Tournament becomes more and more clear. For Arkansas Baseball, who have lost four games in a row and are 2-6 over their last eight games, their dreams of hosting a regional have all but disappeared. But, their postseason journey will not take them too far says D1Baseball.com in their latest “Field of 64” projections. In the lasted projections that were released Sunday, Arkansas is cast as the no. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional, hosted by Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are expected to become the no. 14 overall seed after falling to Texas in the Big 12 Conference Tournament semi-finals. Joining Arkansas and Oklahoma State in the regional would be mid-major power Dallas Baptist, as well as Southeast Missouri. According to the projections, the Stillwater Regional would be paired with the Blacksburg Regional, hosted by no. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech, which features UCLA, Virginia Commonwealth, and Coppin State in addition to the Hokies. Arkansas will discover their official postseason fate on Monday morning at 11 a.m. CDT. Stay tuned to Razorbacks Wire for the latest in Arkansas Baseball news.
NBA All-Time Starting 5 From Every State: New York, Ohio And California Have Legendary Teams

Throughout the history of basketball, players have come from all over the world to grace the hardwood. From Europe to Africa to the Middle East, nearly every location in the world has been represented in the NBA at one point or another. It should come as no surprise that the U.S. is the most represented country in the NBA by a wide margin. It is bound to happen when the sport is based out of and primarily played in that country.
Kentucky Wildcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Kentucky Wildcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?. 5-11, 190. 113 catches, 1,555 yards (13.8 ypc), 9 TD, 227 rushing yards in three seasons at Virginia Tech. 10. Keaton Upshaw, TE Sr. 6-6, 245. NFL prospect returning after missing last year hurt. He caught...
4-star WR with Nebraska offer decommits from LSU

A 4-star wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class is re-opening his recruitment. Omarion Miller, one of the nation’s Top 150 overall prospects for the cycle, has announced that he has decided to decommit from LSU. He initially committed to the program in August 2021 before the Tigers went through some major coaching changes.
