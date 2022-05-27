House fire in De Pere causes $100k in damages, kills three pets

A Lamartine man and his cat were displaced by fire Sunday evening. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say their communications center got a call about smoke coming from the basement of a home at W8826 Highway 23 in the Town of Lamartine. Dennis Stahmann was able to make it out of his home with his cat. Damage to the home was minor but smoke damage displaced Stahmann for the evening. The cause of the blaze is being determined. Fire departments assisting at the scene included Lamartine, Eldorado, Rosendale, City of Fond du Lac, North Fond du Lac Ambulance and RIT TEAM 1. The time of the fire call was 10:07 pm.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO