SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is over, but efforts to clean up after hundreds of thousands of race fans are just getting underway. IMS offers nonprofit groups a chance to collect trash after events at the track in exchange for fundraising support from the speedway. Volunteers are compensated based on the area they are assigned to clean up and the size of their group.

SPEEDWAY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO