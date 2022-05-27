Russian shelling kills nine, including baby, in Ukraine, official says

Russian shelling in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday killed nine people, including a 5-month-old baby and her father, according to a Ukrainian official.

The assault targeted residential areas near the city center of Kharkiv in broad daylight, according to the head of the region's military administration. The official added that the areas were "densely shelled," and in addition to those killed, 19 were injured, including a 9-year-old. The city of Kharkiv is situated about 25 miles south of the Russian border, and the attack came from the north, according to the official. Earlier this month, Russian troops were completely driven out of the region by Ukrainian forces.

"The enemy is once again insidiously terrorizing the civilian population," Oleh Synyehubov, head of the Kharkiv region military administration, said on Telegram after the attack.

He added that among casualties was “a family who was simply walking down the street — a man was holding his five-month-old baby in his hands, whom he died holding. [The] mother of this baby is severely wounded and is now in the hospital.”

Graphic photographs of the aftermath of the attack published by the Associated Press show that some of the victims were killed at the entrance to one of the city's subway stations. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, had just resumed subway service on Tuesday after being shut down since the Feb. 24 invasion.

Russian forces used Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and "Smerch" and "Uragan" rocket launchers in the attack, according to Synyehubov.

He added that Ukrainian troops are "holding their positions firmly and there is no question about possible seizure of Kharkiv city” by Russian forces.