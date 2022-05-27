ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Boebert rejects new gun-control laws, arguing that the US didn't ban planes after 9/11

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

A file photo of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado).

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert said the massacre at a Texas school is no a reason for greater gun control.
  • "When 9/11 happened, we didn't ban planes. We secured the cockpit," Boebert argued.
  • Many Republicans are arguing to better defend schools rather than change who has guns.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert said on Thursday that she doesn't support greater gun control laws after the Texas school shooting, adding that the US did not "ban planes" after 9/11.

Boebert told Fox News's Sean Hannity: "When 9/11 happened, we didn't ban planes. We secured the cockpit."

She also said she wanted increased security in schools, rather than gun rights reform.

"I want our schools secured. I want their children protected, and I want teachers that can protect themselves and their students. And do you know what? We can achieve this without trying to disarm law-abiding citizens," she said.

"For me, this is my equalizer. I need a way to protect myself and my children. And my firearm is my equalizer, my tool to do that."

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed when a gunman shot inside a classroom at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Police identified the gunman as an 18-year-old who bought his weapon legally.

Boebert said the shooting proved that "gun-free zones are deadly."

Rules at airports changed around the world after two planes were driven into the World Trade Center towers in September 2001. But questions have been raised about the effectiveness of those measures, including evidence that US airport officials do not catch the majority of banned items that passengers try to carry.

Boebert argument in favor of bolstering security in schools rather than altering gun laws mirrors the arguments made by other Republican figures after the school shooting.

Republicans have argued that having more armed people in schools and further fortifying them would help.

As reported by The Texas Tribune , schools in Texas have already implemented measures like this, but experts say there is no evidence they work.

Comments / 63

Neon Black
3d ago

As responsible gun owner, I honestly really don't care about guns. They do nothing for me unless I pull the trigger on game or unwanted critters. I don't understand people's love affair with guns. I totally understand the "good guy with a gun" but we over hype and politicize the bad guys with guns.

Reply(2)
7
Brian C
3d ago

There were 19 "good guys" in the school with guns and 1 "bad guy" and the "good guys" with guns allowed 21 people to die before he was taken out. GUNS ARE THE PROBLEM.

Reply(6)
5
guest 1342
4d ago

But , they did ban middle eastern people. Also had the republicans got their way they would have banned all immigrants.

Reply(8)
8
