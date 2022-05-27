ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airport chaos - live: easyJet cancels more flights, while Gatwick passengers report three-hour queues

By Lucy Thackray,Simon Calder and Helen Coffey
 4 days ago

The chaos continues today at various airports as the aviation industry buckles under the strain of increased demand.

Following a systems failure yesterday, which saw at least 200 of its flights grounded, easyJet has this morning cancelled another 20 or so services from Gatwick , Bristol, Newcastle and Edinburgh at a few hours’ notice.

The cancellations are likely to affect around 3,000 passengers.

Meanwhile, travellers at Gatwick airport have reported queues of more than three hours to check-in.

“@British_Airways at @Gatwick_Airport what are you playing at. First and last time I’ll be flying from there. Three hours waiting for check in and I’m still waiting,” tweeted one irate passenger, alongside a picture of a long queue with no visible end in sight.

Outside the UK, KLM has suspended all sales of Amsterdam flights this weekend amid staff shortages at Schiphol Airport, while Delta says it will cancel about 100 flights a day in July and August to prevent major summer travel disruptions.

