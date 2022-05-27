ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Out-of-state donations pour into governor’s campaign

By Andrew Beale
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWf7I_0fsCImm800
Screenshot from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s virtual 2022 State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has accepted nearly $700,000 in high-value contributions from donors listing their residence as outside of New Mexico during the primary election cycle.

Between Oct. 5 and May 2, the governor received 67 donations of $10,000 or more from donors listing their address as out-of-state, for a total of $692,400. This is nearly equal to the amount of high-value in-state contributions she received during the same period — $740,400 from 72 donations listing New Mexico addresses.

Our analysis included only donations directly to Lujan Grisham’s campaign and did not look at donations or spending from PACs in support of the governor.

Lujan Grisham’s predecessor, Susana Martinez, was often criticized by Democrats (including state auditor and candidate for attorney general Brian Colón) for taking money from out of state, with opponents branding her “Tejana Susana” for the large donations she received from Texas.

It’s not always possible to tell the actual residential address of contributors from the filings, and some of the out-of-state contributions to Lujan Grisham came from donors that appear to live in New Mexico but were using out-of-state business addresses. For example, the writer George R.R. Martin listed a California address on his two $10,400 donations, despite living in Santa Fe. And Turquoise PAC, which donated over $15,000 in total, lists a D.C. address but is run by New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján.

But many of the contributions came from donors that clearly are based out of state. These included donations from energy companies, national politicians, developers, health care corporations and investors.

The donations included $10,000 from the Halliburton Company PAC, a political action committee funded by the Houston, Texas-based Halliburton Company. Halliburton was extremely controversial during the presidency of George W. Bush, as it earned $39.5 billion in Iraq war-related contracts in the decade following the invasion of that country. Bush’s vice president, Dick Cheney, had served as Halliburton’s CEO prior to becoming vice president, and Democrats accused Halliburton and Cheney of profiting off the invasion.

Halliburton PAC separately donated $5,000 to Lujan Grisham’s primary campaign, for a total of $15,000, but the smaller donation was not included in the analysis of high-value contributions.

Lujan Grisham also received $10,000 from ConocoPhillips, one of the world’s largest oil producers. Earlier this month, ConocoPhillips shareholders shot down a proposal for the company to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. Reuters news noted that “Conoco’s board recommended that shareholders vote against the proposal, saying it did not believe Scope 3 [climate] targets were appropriate for a company focused entirely on the exploration and production of fossil fuels.”

Lujan Grisham spoke at the COP26 climate summit last year and has committed to a range of measures to reduce global warming. In an interview with the Carlsbad Current-Argus at COP26, she credited the oil and gas industry with helping to lead New Mexico’s efforts on climate change.

In an emailed statement, Lujan Grisham spokesperson Kendall Witmer said the donations don’t impact Lujan Grisham’s decisions as governor. “Campaign donations have no effect on policy and to imply otherwise is a disservice to the groundbreaking work made by the governor, legislators, tribal leaders, advocates, labor, business, and New Mexicans.” In the statement, Witmer did not address Source NM’s questions about specific donations.

A number of the high-value donations to Lujan Grisham’s campaign came from nationally prominent Democrats, some of whom Lujan Grisham served alongside in Congress during her time as a representative for New Mexico. Nancy Pelosi’s campaign committee donated $10,400 to the Lujan Grisham campaign in April, and the campaign of California congresswoman (and candidate for Los Angeles mayor) Karen Bass donated $10,000 the same month.

In October, Lujan Grisham received $20,800 from Mary Katherine Pritzker, wife of the Democratic governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker.

Labor unions also gave big to Lujan Grisham’s campaign. A D.C.-based PAC representing sheet metal, air, rail and transportation unions donated $20,800 in March, following an earlier $10,400 donation from Sheet Metal Workers’ Local Union 49, based in Albuquerque. Other large union donations included a $10,400 donation from a Maryland-based PAC representing union plumbers and pipefitters and $10,400 from the International Association of Fire Fighters, based in D.C.

Between Oct. 5 and May 2, Lujan Grisham raised a total of $2,936,923.01, according to campaign filings, and as of May 2, her campaign had $3,736,248.93 cash on hand.

Comments / 361

Rob
4d ago

it should be a law that you can't donate to a political campaign unless you can vote for the candidate. That would put the power back in the voters' hands and eliminate undue influence by corporations and outside influences.

Reply(97)
339
Cyndi L Cassatt
4d ago

i seriously feel only your state should contribute to your candidate. Other states should not control your beliefs in the state you call home 😒

Reply(17)
156
Am Me
4d ago

It should be illegal for any person, corporation, church, etc. to make political donations outside their own states, California has bought every state between Them and us in Texas and they're coming for us.

Reply(7)
94
Related
The Independent

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

Based on the barrage of television ads and mailers leading up to Tuesday's primary election in Arkansas, it's obvious who the most influential Republicans in the state are. Tom Cotton's making the case for fellow Sen. John Boozman, talking up his conservative bona fides while the two-term senator fends off challenges from the right. Donald Trump's image appears in ads for Boozman and for Sarah Sanders, who served as the former president's White House press secretary and is now running for governor. Sanders, whose endorsement is almost as sought after as Trump's, is helping make the closing argument for...
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Drops Unprecedented Cash to Save Governors From MAGA Mutiny

When former Sen. David Perdue launched an aggressive Trump-backed challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia, Kemp’s allies in Washington made an early commitment to go all-in to defend the incumbent from the MAGA onslaught. The Republican Governors Association, the party’s official arm for governor’s races, wasted no time—nor...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Popular Governors

The midterm elections are less than six months out and control of the U.S. House and Senate hangs in the balance. While much of the focus in 2022 will center on the balance of power on Capitol Hill, this year could also be pivotal for state-level politics.  A total of 36 states are holding gubernatorial […]
POLITICS
The Intercept

Democratic Voters Deliver Stinging Rebuke to Party’s Manchin-Sinema Wing

A Republican-backed super PAC on Tuesday fell short in its bid to intervene in a Democratic primary against Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee, a 34-year-old Black woman and rising star in the party, who fended off a tsunami of outside money to best anti-union attorney Steve Irwin. The spending, from a GOP-backed super PAC linked to AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — left Irwin behind by less than 1,000 votes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Susana Martinez
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Democrats#Pacs#Politics State#Politics Governor
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq
The Guardian

New Mexico wildfire spreading north toward mountain resort towns near Taos

A raging New Mexico wildfire was headed toward a ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos as howling winds continue to push the erratic flames forward. Officials on Wednesday issued warnings for more people to prepare to evacuate as the fast-moving fire picked up momentum. As people fled, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile-long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Paul Ryan campaigns for embattled Trump foe

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday announced plans to stump for Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump. Why it matters: Members of the Republican Party's old guard are increasingly coming out in defense of GOP officials targeted by the former president for disloyalty.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
2K+
Followers
761
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy