Oat and rye brans may lower liver inflammation, weight gain

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Eastern Finland found that the consumption of dietary fiber from oat and rye brans supports gut health, which in turn improved cholesterol metabolism and reduces liver inflammation.

In addition, diets enriched with oat or rye bran were shown to attenuate weight gain. The effects of oat and rye were partly different, but both were beneficial for health.

The research is published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research and was conducted by Zuzanna Maria Kundi et al.

The health benefits of oat, rye, and other whole-grain products have been widely studied.

Their use has been linked to decreased inflammation and improved glucose, lipid, and adipose tissue metabolism in human and animal experimental research.

In addition, they have been linked to a decreased risk of obesity, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

Dietary fiber is known to induce changes in gut microbiota function and to thus modulate the gut environment in a beneficial manner.

In the study, mice were fed a high-fat Western diet for 17 weeks. Two groups were fed the same diet enriched with 10% of either oat or rye bran.

Among the various gut microbial metabolites, this study focused on those especially relevant to the development of fatty liver disease, which is often associated with obesity.

The team found that both brans have the capacity to create a favorable environment in the gut by supporting the growth of beneficial microbes.

Via these microbiota changes, oats modified bile acid-related receptor function and rye modified bile acid production, which led to improved cholesterol metabolism.

Both bran fibers enhanced the production of SCFAs, leading to improved gut integrity and reduced liver inflammation.

In addition, both oat and rye supplementation was shown to attenuate weight gain associated with a high-fat diet.

If you care about liver health, please read studies about new drug that may prevent liver damage, obesity, and green tea combined with exercise could help treat fatty liver disease.

For more information about liver disease, please see recent studies about why it is hard for people with fatty liver disease to lose weight, and results showing this stuff in vegetables may help fight fatty liver disease.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.