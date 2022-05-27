ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Oat and rye brans may lower liver inflammation, weight gain

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315m0J_0fsCHR9Y00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Eastern Finland found that the consumption of dietary fiber from oat and rye brans supports gut health, which in turn improved cholesterol metabolism and reduces liver inflammation.

In addition, diets enriched with oat or rye bran were shown to attenuate weight gain. The effects of oat and rye were partly different, but both were beneficial for health.

The research is published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research and was conducted by Zuzanna Maria Kundi et al.

The health benefits of oat, rye, and other whole-grain products have been widely studied.

Their use has been linked to decreased inflammation and improved glucose, lipid, and adipose tissue metabolism in human and animal experimental research.

In addition, they have been linked to a decreased risk of obesity, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

Dietary fiber is known to induce changes in gut microbiota function and to thus modulate the gut environment in a beneficial manner.

In the study, mice were fed a high-fat Western diet for 17 weeks. Two groups were fed the same diet enriched with 10% of either oat or rye bran.

Among the various gut microbial metabolites, this study focused on those especially relevant to the development of fatty liver disease, which is often associated with obesity.

The team found that both brans have the capacity to create a favorable environment in the gut by supporting the growth of beneficial microbes.

Via these microbiota changes, oats modified bile acid-related receptor function and rye modified bile acid production, which led to improved cholesterol metabolism.

Both bran fibers enhanced the production of SCFAs, leading to improved gut integrity and reduced liver inflammation.

In addition, both oat and rye supplementation was shown to attenuate weight gain associated with a high-fat diet.

If you care about liver health, please read studies about new drug that may prevent liver damage, obesity, and green tea combined with exercise could help treat fatty liver disease.

For more information about liver disease, please see recent studies about why it is hard for people with fatty liver disease to lose weight, and results showing this stuff in vegetables may help fight fatty liver disease.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

New liver and kidney disease identified

Scientists have identified a new disease in a ground-breaking discovery that could help patients with unexplained liver and kidney problems. Experts at Newcastle University have established the inherited condition, called TULP3-related ciliopathy that causes kidney and liver failure in children and adults. There are numerous reasons for kidney and liver...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Depression and Physical Pain: Is There a Link?

Living with depression can take a toll on your mental health. Research suggests it can also affect you physically and lead to pain. Depression not only affects your mood but can also impact your physical health. The systems and hormones altered by depression can play a role in many physical responses — the most common is pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
InsideHook

Believe It or Not, Brain-Related Disorders Begin in the Gut

Scientists have long compared the brain to outer space and the deep ocean, as examples of complex ecosystems that we’ve barely come to understand. One environment that deserves equal consideration? Your lowly gut. A mountain of recent research indicates that the gastrointestinal tract, an ever-evolving microbiome with trillions of...
HEALTH
a-z-animals.com

Gabapentin and dogs: Uses, Dosage, Side Effects, Warnings

Veterinarians prescribe Gabapentin a lot for dogs, sometimes with other medications. Gabapentin is used for pain management in dogs. Humans understand all too well how uncomfortable the sensation of pain is, and the same can be said for dogs as well. Pain can do a lot of damage to dogs...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Liver Disease#Oats
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Video: Men need to take melanoma seriously

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer. It develops in the cells that produce the pigment in your skin that gives it color. It most often occurs on skin that is exposed to the sun, but can develop in your eyes and, rarely, inside your body, including in your nose and throat.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Removing plaque and tartar from teeth

A professional dental cleaning can remove plaque and tartar from teeth. However, remedies such as brushing with baking soda and flossing daily may prevent tartar buildup and help remove plaque at home. When people eat, bacteria in the mouth break down carbohydrates from food into acid. This mixes with leftover...
SKIN CARE
Hep

NAFLD Is Leading Cause of Liver Cancer Among Older Americans

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the primary cause of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, among older people covered by Medicare, according to findings published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Compared to people with hepatitis C-related liver cancer, those with NAFLD had moderately worse survival.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Medical News Today

What is Soma, and why do people take it?

Soma is a medication that doctors prescribe for treating muscle pain and discomfort. It has sedative effects and can be habit-forming. Doctors recommend taking Soma for short periods to avoid dependence on the drug. Soma is also a drug that some people can take recreationally. It has sedative effects and...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What foods should a person with osteoporosis avoid?

During all stages of life, a balanced diet is fundamental to the development and maintenance of healthy bones. The bones may lose density as a person ages and during menopause. A reduced bone density can lead to osteoporosis. Eating foods that promote bone health and density may help prevent osteoporosis...
NUTRITION
InsideHook

How to Free Your Brain From Its Damaging Obsession With Dopamine

It’s difficult for me think of anything more high-reward, low-stakes than a bodega Belgian waffle. I grabbed one yesterday, on the way to see a friend, because I was tired from work and wanted a quick, pre-packaged, $2 hit of sugar. It did the trick — propelling me through a 20-minute subway ride — but by the time I reached his apartment, I felt sluggish again.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is a common childhood virus that spreads quickly throughout schools and daycare centers. It most commonly affects children under 5, but older children and adults can get it. Common symptoms of hand, foot, and mouth disease include a fever, sore throat, mouth ulcers, and skin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
InsideHook

Why You Should Probably Never Use a Kitchen Sponge Again

Microbiologists confirmed a few years ago that the kitchen sink is the dirtiest place in the house — dirtier, even, than the seat of your toilet. When scrubbing it free of all sorts of bacteria (salmonella, E. coli, yeast, fecal matter, other nasty nonsense), you’re best served mixing a bleach solution with water and using one of those durable, nylon-bristle scrub brushes. What you almost certainly shouldn’t use is an old-fashioned kitchen sponge.
HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Is Chronic Anxiety?

Everyone feels anxious from time to time. Most people occasionally worry about things like their work, school, finances, family, friends, or health. However, if you find that you often experience fear or anxiety, or cannot stop yourself from worrying constantly, you may have an anxiety disorder. In fact, according to...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study confirms pathogenesis of EV-D68 virus causing polio-like paralyzing illness in children

A case report published in the New England Journal of Medicine provides evidence that enterovirus D68 directly infects spinal cord neurons and that a corresponding robust immune response is present—a direct causation to the polio-like paralyzing illness, acute flaccid myelitis (AFM). Matthew Vogt, MD, Ph.D., assistant professor of pediatrics and microbiology & immunology at the UNC School of Medicine, is the lead author of the study.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy